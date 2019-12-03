Liberty Health Sciences Expands Product Offering with Introduction of G Pen Product Line

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it is expanding its product offerings by introducing the G Pen product line of personal, portable devices in all of its dispensaries. G Pen products will be available with Liberty's unique Werc Shop terpene blend.

Grenco Science, the maker of the G Pen Gio, Pro, Connect, Elite and Nova, is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, known for its aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Grenco Science launched the G Pen in 2012 and was one of the first vaporizer companies to develop a portable device for cannabis concentrates. The G Pen's sleek design and ease of use make it a popular choice among consumers.

"In relationship to our ongoing transformation, Liberty is excited to introduce G Pen's line of world class cannabis vaporizers to our patients who have grown to trust and love the access we offer to the best brands in any category," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Grenco Science has set the standard for excellence with their user-friendly portable vaporizers."

Chris Folkerts, Founder and CEO Grenco Science said, "Grenco Science is pleased to announce its partnership with Liberty Health Sciences, a leader in Florida's vertically integrated market. We look forward to bringing the G Pen product line to all of Liberty's stores and offering greater accessibility to Florida's medical cannabis consumers."

Liberty's product offerings include eight outstanding quality brands including Liberty Health Sciences, Zentient, Pretty Pistil, Papa's Herb, Mary's Medicinal, PAX, Werc Shop, Lemon and Grass, and is currently working on rolling out nine additional brands, subject to Florida Department of Health approval.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Dwain Schenck, (203) 223-5230, dwain@schenckstrategies.com; Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer, (386) 462-0141, VMancebo@libertyhealthsciences.com

