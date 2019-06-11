Liberty Health Sciences Continues Rapid Expansion In FL With The Opening Of Its 15ᵗʰ Dispensary In Boca Raton

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it will open its 15th dispensary in the city of Boca Raton on June 20, which will also be Liberty's first dispensary located in Palm Beach County, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Located at 9912 Glades Road, Boca Raton, Florida, the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. As is customary, Liberty will offer patients first-class customer service in its new 3,401 square foot dispensary that includes a spacious retail and reception area along with two private consultation rooms, a large waiting room and an open area for yoga and cooking events. The dispensary is also equipped with an outdoor pet park where pets are welcome to join patients at the store.

"Liberty continues to deliver on its commitment to improve the lives of patients throughout the state of Florida, and Palm Beach County is no exception when it comes to providing access to top brand cannabis products and exceptional customer service," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We are really looking forward to providing top medicinal cannabis products under the Liberty umbrella to all surrounding patients in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. Our location is exceptional, and our patients have been eager for us to open the doors. This is a joyful moment for Liberty and the City of Boca Raton."

The new Liberty dispensary in Boca Raton is located in the second largest city in the Palm Beaches where it will serve a population of approximately 100,000.

Liberty currently operates 14 dispensaries across Florida in the following cities:

• Dania Beach • North Miami • Miami • Port St. Lucie • Palm Harbor • Summerfield • St. Petersburg • Orange Park • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Gainesville • Winter Haven • Bonita Springs • Merritt Island • Cape Coral

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Dwain Schenck, (203) 223-5230, dwain@schenckstrategies.com; Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer, (386) 462-0141, VMancebo@libertyhealthsciences.com

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

