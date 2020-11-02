Liberty Health Sciences Continues Expansion Across Florida with Opening of Dispensary in St. Augustine

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, today announced the opening of its 27th dispensary in St. Augustine Florida, the first Liberty store to open in St. Johns County.

Spanning 5,676 square feet of retail space, the new store offers a range of medical and wellness products including vaporizer pens, pre-rolls, oils, capsules, edibles, topical creams, concentrates, distillates and more. The dispensary is conveniently located at 2198 A1A South St., Augustine Beach, FL 32080, adjacent to one of Florida's most expansive and popular beaches, St. Augustine Beach.

As one of Liberty's largest retail locations, the store consists of a spacious display and retail space, two large waiting areas, one private consultation room and convenient drive-through access, servicing a surrounding population of more than 100,000 residents and visitors. The dispensary's operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The store also showcases original paintings and photographs from local artists on a rotating basis.

"We pride ourselves on superior customer service, a modern and comfortable shopping experience and carrying a wide variety of sought-after products and high-quality brands like Seed Junky™ Genetics and its award-winning cannabis strains," said George Gremse, interim CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "Thanks to our exceptional operational staff, Liberty is becoming a household name in Florida. Even during a once-in-a-century global health crisis like COVID-19, Liberty has continued to look for ways to innovate and better serve our communities and customers."

Liberty plans to open additional dispensaries through the end of the year and into 2021, which will be supported by the Company's LHS360 cultivation and manufacturing facility located on 387 acres in Gainesville.

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

For further information: Dwain Schenck, (203) 223-5230. [email protected]; George Gremse, Interim CEO, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

