Liberty Health Sciences and iHeartJane Partner to Offer Patients a Real-Time Inventory Online Shopping Experience

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF)www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis announced today that it has partnered with iHeartJane ("Jane") www.iheartjane.com, the leading eCommerce platform for dispensaries and brands in the U.S., to offer a seamless retail shopping experience for Liberty patients who order products on the Company's website at a dispensary level.

Liberty now displays its product availability and pricing in real-time on an easy-to-use online ordering platform empowering patients to shop for their favorite brands from their favorite local Liberty dispensary. Currently the service allows patients to reserve their products for pick-up only.

"Liberty remains the gold standard for customer experiences centered around convenience and Jane allows us to set ourselves apart in providing our patients with a variety of integrated technologies that makes their life easier while enjoying our products," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Jane is a fully automated solution that live-streams all of our products in real-time so our patients will know 100 percent of the time where and when their product is available for pickup. Establishing such a solid platform for our customers is pivotal to our overall growth."

Jane is the cannabis industry's first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 1,300+ dispensaries and brands across 28 state markets. Jane provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey eCommerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics.

"Jane is excited to be partnering with Liberty and supporting their continued growth throughout Florida. As Liberty continues to bring an exceptional selection of products across the state, we look forward to enabling a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience for their patients," said Socrates Rosenfeld, co-founder and CEO of Jane.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

