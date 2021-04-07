Liberty Grants Compensation Awards

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, announces that pursuant to the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, the Company granted today a total of 2,195,000 stock options ("Options") and 1,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company.

Bill Frain, Liberty's CEO, states, "Liberty is currently in a growth stage and is hiring key employees in all branches of the Company. The purpose of these awards is to help Liberty recruit the best and the brightest to join our team."

Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The Options vest at 25% after six months from the grant date, and 25% every six months thereafter, expiring on April 7, 2026. 750,000 RSUs vest at 100% after 36 months from the date of grant, expiring on April 7, 2026. 250,000 RSUs vest at 100% after 24 months from the date of grant, expiring on April 7, 2026. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

The purpose of the omnibus long-term incentive plan is to promote greater alignment of interests between employees and shareholders, and to support the achievement of the Company's longer-term performance objectives, while providing a long-term retention element. Disclosure documents concerning the equity incentive plan are available online at www.sedar.com.

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metal and non-metal firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

