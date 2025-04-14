Liberty Gold Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) (OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 60,608,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.33 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $20,000,640 (the "Underwritten Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company will grant the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 9,091,200 Units (the "Underwriter Option Units" and together with the Units, the "Offered Securities") to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes at a price of $0.33 per Underwriter Option Unit for additional gross proceeds of up to $3,000,096 (the "Underwriter Option" and together with the Underwritten Offering, the "Offering"), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to purchasers in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Québec) and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States and such other jurisdictions as agreed between the parties.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 22, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. The Company is also actively de-risking and expanding the Goldstrike Project in southwestern Utah, a past-producing oxide gold system, which now includes the newly staked Antimony Ridge Prospect. Antimony Ridge presents an opportunity for additional resource expansion through ongoing trenching and sampling programs.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Liberty Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks that the Offering will not close on the anticipated timeline and terms, risks that the Company will not use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, and risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company's mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact: Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll-Free 1-877-632-4677, [email protected]