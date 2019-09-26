Liberty Defense to Test HEXWAVE at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd . ("Liberty") ( TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2 ; OTCQB:LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement ("CoA") with the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ("MTCC") to beta test HEXWAVE.

MTCC is a convention complex located in downtown Toronto, Canada. It is one of the largest Canadian convention centres with over 65,000m2 (700,000 SF) of space, including the 1,232-seat John Bassett Theatre. The facility also connects to the 586-room InterContinental Toronto Centre hotel, the Union Station railway along with the SkyWalk, and to the underground PATH system.

Over the past 35 years, the MTCC has hosted over 21,000 events and has added $7.8 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. MTCC will be the first convention centre to partner with Liberty to test HEXWAVE.

"Convention centres are an essential part of a nations critical infrastructure because they serve as hubs for business events, entertainment, transportation, and community pride. They are also a key source of innovation on how people can interact at a mass level, so it is especially key to help provide a sense of security and safety in an ever-changing threat environment," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense.

HEXWAVE uses 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence primarily to detect and identify weapons, as well as other threats and anomalies. It enables security teams to detect these threats at the perimeter of a property without obstructing the movement of large groups of people. By extending the detection space and widening the perimeter, HEXWAVE enables a layered defence strategy, which provides security teams with more time to manage threats.

"Extending the security perimeter of convention centre facilities is a great example of how a layered defense approach can be implemented. We believe that HEXWAVE's ability to operate in both indoor and outdoor environments, in combination with its modular and scalable design, will help reinforce critical infrastructure safety while maintaining a positive customer experience," added Riker.

"MTCC has a strong reputation for being on the cutting-edge of services and facility operations, which includes a proactive security philosophy that stays ahead of emerging threats. We are pleased to participate in testing for HEXWAVE along with other world-class venues. As we explore ideas for continuous operational improvements, we consistently look at technologies that can both enhance efficiency and security while delivering a positive customer experience," said Vince Quattrociocchi, Vice President of Operations at the MTCC.

This beta testing phase is a key part of HEXWAVE's development process. Testing the system in operational and diverse facilities can help to ensure that it is aligned to market requirements. Beta testing is expected to begin later in 2019 and progress into 2020. Liberty will also beta test HEXWAVE at FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Germany, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Maryland Stadium Authority's Camden Yards Complex, in the state of Utah, with the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, in Sleiman shopping centers and in a Hindu temple.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada's number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 35 years, the Centre has hosted over 21,000 events and has added $7.8 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.

