Liberty Defense Signs University of Wisconsin to Test HEXWAVE

TSXV: SCAN

Frankfurt: LD2

OTCQB: LDDFF

MADISON, WI and VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd . ("Liberty") ( TSXV: SCAN ; FRANKFURT: LD2 ; OTCQB:LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, is announcing that it has signed a collaboration agreement ("CoA") with the University of Wisconsin Police Department ("UWPD") to beta test HEXWAVE on campus.

UW-Madison is known as one of the top universities in the country, and is the oldest and largest public university in the state of Wisconsin. The UW's academic and athletic success attracts tens of thousands to the campus each year.

HEXWAVE uses 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence, primarily to detect and identify weapons, as well as other threats and anomalies without obstructing the movement of large groups of people. HEXWAVE enables the implementation of a layered defense strategy, which provides security teams with more time to manage threats by detecting them at the perimeter of a property.

"It is a privilege to work with the University of Wisconsin and its Police Department, such a well-established and respected education institution," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are looking to expand our understanding of the needs of educational environments, including open campuses. We are proud to have the opportunity to contribute and draw upon the Department's expertise."

Universities are a major category in the public venues market vertical, making this partnership key for Liberty's continued development of HEXWAVE.

"The security of our campus is, of course, a top priority," said Kristen Roman, Chief of Police at UW-Madison. "We are excited to have the opportunity to be the first campus to test this new technology. We understand how important it is for organizations to keep innovating when it comes to security and we look forward to kicking off the testing in 2020."

This beta testing phase is a key part of HEXWAVE's development process. Testing the system in operational and diverse facilities can help to ensure that it is aligned to market requirements. Beta testing is expected to begin later in 2019 and progress into 2020. Liberty will also beta test HEXWAVE at FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Germany, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Maryland Stadium Authority's Camden Yards Complex, in the state of Utah, with the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, in Sleiman shopping centers, in a Hindu temple, in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and in Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Riker

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About the University of Wisconsin (UW)

UW is a public research university in Madison, Wisconsin. Founded when Wisconsin achieved statehood in 1848, UW is the official state university of Wisconsin, and the flagship campus of the University of Wisconsin System. It was the first public university established in Wisconsin and remains the oldest and largest public university in the state.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to the expectation of future CoAs and validation of technology. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: (a) there is no assurance that Liberty will obtain further CoAs. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Liberty's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty caution that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the parties as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

All amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Liberty Investor Relations: Adam Ross, Telephone: 604-336-9820 x1, Toll-Free: 1-833-923-3334, Email: info@libertydefense.com; Liberty Media Relations: Brittany Whitmore, Telephone: 778-238-6096, Email: brittany@exvera.com

Related Links

www.libertydefense.com

