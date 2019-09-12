Liberty Defense Signs Maryland Stadium Authority, Camden Yards Sports Complex

TSXV: SCAN

Frankfurt: LD2

OTCQB: LDDFF



BALTIMORE and VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd . ("Liberty") ( TSXV: SCAN ; FRANKFURT: LD2 ; OTCQB:LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, is announcing that it has signed a collaboration agreement ("CoA") to beta test its flagship product, HEXWAVE, with the Maryland Stadium Authority ("MSA"), the unit of state government that owns and manages the sporting venues at Camden Yards in the city of Baltimore. Camden Yards is home to a professional baseball stadium seating approximately 45,000 and a professional football stadium seating approximately 72,000. Testing with the MSA is planned to kick off at Camden Yards in early 2020.

HEXWAVE uses low-power, radar imaging and artificial intelligence (AI), primarily to detect and identify weapons, without collecting or storing any personally identifiable information. HEXWAVE is capable of detecting both metallic and non-metallic items and can be used both indoors and outdoors. This flexibility can enable a layered defense strategy for a venue, meaning that threats can be detected early, at the perimeter of the property, without obstructing the movement of large groups of people.

"Baltimore has long been a sports-oriented city. One of our key market verticals is sports and entertainment venues, and we are delighted to add Baltimore, home to two premier sports teams, and Camden Yards to our beta testing program," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. "To date, Liberty has had overwhelming interest from the major professional sporting leagues, particularly in North America, but also in Europe."

Beta testing involves testing HEXWAVE in a live environment such as Camden Yards, following the initial Alpha testing that is taking place at Liberty's Center of Excellence laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia.

"It's important for us to ensure, not only a great experience for our guests, but also a safe and secure experience as well. HEXWAVE is an exciting new innovation that provides an answer to the security challenges we face today. We are pleased to be able to test this exciting new technology at our property," said Vernon J. Conaway, Jr., Vice President, Safety and Security, Maryland Stadium Authority.

This beta testing phase is a key part of HEXWAVE's development process. Testing the system in operational and diverse facilities can help to ensure that it is aligned to market requirements. Beta testing is expected to begin later in 2019 and progress into 2020. Liberty will also beta test HEXWAVE at FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Germany, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the state of Utah, with Virginia Division of Capitol Police, in Sleiman shopping centers and in a Hindu temple.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Riker

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA)

The Maryland Stadium Authority was established by the Maryland legislature in 1986 with the mission to build, manage, and maintain quality facilities to keep professional baseball in, and attract the return of professional football to, the city of Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore's professional baseball team moved to Camden Yards in 1992. Professional football returned to the city of Baltimore in 1996 and began play at Camden Yards in 1998.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to the expectation of future CoAs and validation of technology. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: (a) there is no assurance that Liberty will obtain further CoAs. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Liberty's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty caution that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the parties as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

All amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: LIBERTY INVESTOR RELATIONS: Adam Ross, Telephone: 604-336-9820 x1, Toll-Free: 1-833-923-3334, Email: info@libertydefense.com; LIBERTY MEDIA RELATIONS: Brittany Whitmore, Telephone: 778-238-6096, Email: brittany@exvera.com

Related Links

www.libertydefense.com

