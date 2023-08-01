Liberty Defense Selects K2 Security Screening Group for Strategic Partnership and Increased Market Penetration

K2 to sell Liberty's next generation threat detection HEXWAVE system to the US aviation market

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic non-exclusive distribution agreement with Bethesda, Maryland-based K2 Security Screening Group, to introduce HEXWAVE™ to US airports. K2 is a national leader in the planning, management, installation, and integration of airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. It has successfully completed projects at 92% of TSA-regulated airports in the US, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), LaGuardia (LGA), and Los Angeles International (LAX).

As part of the distribution agreement, K2 Security Screening Group will add the HEXWAVE walkthrough people screening system, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to seamlessly detect weapons and other threats in real-time, to its security services portfolio.

"We are excited to partner with Liberty Defense to bring HEXWAVE to the airport employee screening market," said Kathy Yurkunas, President of K2 Security Screening Group. "The HEXWAVE system is a perfect complement to our best-in-class security services, and we believe that they are an exceptional option for our airport customers to counter against insider threats."





"We are thrilled to partner with K2 Security Screening Group, a recognized leader in the US aviation security industry. We share a similar vision of deploying next generation capability with a focus on detection while providing a better experience for security," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are extremely pleased that K2 chose HEXWAVE to enhance their aviation worker security offering with detection of the latest threats like non-metallic explosives and 3D printed ghost guns. K2 has a significant existing aviation security portfolio, and we look forward to working with them to expand our reach to the market and the resulting revenue growth potential that this partnership brings."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE system uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI technologies that have been secured under exclusive license and developed proprietarily to automatically detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items. Liberty is also developing the next generation of aviation passenger screening with the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About K2 Security Screening Group

Bethesda, Maryland-based k2consulting.com is a national leader in the planning, management, installation, and integration of airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. K2 has provided services at 92% of all TSA-regulated airports in the United States, and team with partners across the aviation industry. Those partners include general contractors and construction companies, original equipment manufacturers, logistics experts, and transportation specialists. The Security Screening Group is a TSA-approved systems integrator (SI) and is the only SI that specializes in non-TSA directed work, emerging technologies, and difficult equipment deployments. Follow K2 on LinkedIn for company news and announcements.

