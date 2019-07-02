Liberty Defense Secures Preferred Partnership with Amsource Capital Ltd.

VANCOUVER and ATLANTA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd . (Liberty) ( TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2 ), a leader in security and concealed threat detection solutions, is announcing Amsource Capital Ltd. (Amsource) as a preferred financing partner, to faciliate large and small ticket leasing and financing for purchasers of its HEXWAVE product.

Liberty's commitment to ensuring safety and peace of mind in communities has led the company to explore financing solutions for prospective clients. Amsource has the capacity to facilitate purchases and leases to provide Liberty's clients with the opportunity to procure HEXWAVE and the flexibility to secure their premises without incurring any upfront financial costs.

Amsource operates in the US, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, allowing for access to these markets and facilitating purchases both in North America and internationally.

"We are committed to providing our future customers with access to the latest technologies to ensure that their patrons have the best and safest possible experience. We believe that HEXWAVE will be priced very competitively, compared to existing technologies, and that the return on investment will be compeling. However, when we were approached by Amsource, we saw that there was an ability to faciliate the financing of HEXWAVE to remove the upfront costs to our customers and even make the investment thesis cashflow neurtal, or on cashflow positive (based on the ability to reduce operating costs). It was too good of an opportunity to pass up. We welcome being able to partner with such as significant player in the financing arena as we bring HEXWAVE to market," said Bill Riker, Liberty's CEO.

Ray Butler, CEO and President of Amsource, commented: "Amsource Capital, Ltd. is proud to have been selected as a strategic partner to provide equipment finance and lease support for Liberty Defense's customers. We are excited about the HEXWAVE technology and its upcoming launch and look forward to delivering creative financial solutions across all markets served by Liberty Defense."

Liberty also wishes to announce that it has further engaged MIDAM Ventures LLC (MIDAM) to provide certain marketing services to the company. MIDAM is based in Coral Gables, Florida, is owned by Adam Heimann and Michael Perinotti, and owns StockPrice.com. Pursuant to the agreement with MIDAM, MIDAM has agreed to conduct a four-month marketing campaign effective June 1, 2019 for Liberty in exchange for an all-inclusive fee of US$250,000. MIDAM does not own any shares in Liberty.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Riker

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Amsource Capital Ltd.

Amsource Capital is a leading provider of equipment financing and leasing solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX and founded in 2000 by President and CEO, Stennis Ray Butler. Since inception Amsource has funded over US$2.5 billion. Operations were originally focused on the US market but have since expanded to Canada, Europe and Latin America. Amsouce's lending space has also increased from the original core markets of the construction, crane, helicopter, marine, and trucking industries, to now include aircraft, healthcare, heavy haul, high technology, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, rail car, and security detection. Amsource's premier goal is to develop long-term relationships and consistently deliver superior financing solutions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to the preferred partnership with Amsource Captial. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: (a) there is no assurance that Liberty will move forward Amsource Capital. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Liberty's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: LIBERTY INVESTOR RELATIONS: Adam Ross, Telephone: 604-336-9820 x1, Toll-Free: 1-833-923-3334, Email: info@libertydefense.com; LIBERTY MEDIA RELATIONS: Brittany Whitmore, Telephone: 778-238-6096, Email: brittany@exvera.com

Related Links

www.libertydefense.com

