Liberty Defense Receives Contract Modification from TSA for Continued Development of AIT Screening Kits

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based next generation detection solutions for protecting secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats, is pleased to announce that it has received additional funding under its current contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The contract was awarded in 2023 with a total value of $3.86M. With this additional funding, $1.69M of the total contract value has been obligated. The funding will support additional design efficiencies into the development of a High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) upgrade kit for testing on an Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) passenger screening system.

The purpose of this Research and Development contract is to provide the TSA with Open Architecture (OA) software, end-to-end engineering development, and the maturation of the HD-AIT Wideband Upgrade Kit that is anticipated to offer enhanced detection and an improved passenger experience.

As a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, TSA is responsible for security screening conducted at about 430 federalized airports in the United States. The agency's On-Person Screening program aims to detect a range of emerging threats, with fewer false alarms and less physical contact with passengers. According to the TSA Open Architecture Roadmap, the agency seeks a technology-design approach for software and hardware that uses widely accepted standards to ensure interoperability across tools and platforms, regardless of the technology designer, manufacturer, or supplier.

"We continue to work closely with TSA on this critical initiative to help develop the next generation of passenger screening," says Liberty CEO Bill Frain. "We have made significant progress on the kit and this funding will support the targeted testing schedule in 2025. The HD-AIT Upgrade Kit will provide advanced threat detection and the opportunity for TSA to engage third-party providers for additional HD-AIT capabilities that could provide other operational proficiencies at the checkpoint."

Liberty licensed millimeter wave-based HD-AIT body scanner and shoe screener technologies in March of 2021. Both technologies were developed by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, funded by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate on behalf of the Transportation Security Administration mission. Liberty is now developing the technology in house with its experienced team of engineers.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

