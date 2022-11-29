Liberty Defense Provides Corporate Update

Beta test results demonstrate operational success in preparation for commercialization

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to deliver a corporate update including a summary of the successes of its beta trials to date and development plans for 2023.

Liberty Defense has conducted beta testing with previously announced partners, and testing will continue to the end of 2022 and into 2023 in order to meet demand from additional beta clients wishing to pilot the HEXWAVE™ walkthrough weapons and threat detection technology. The Company has engaged in effective beta trials to date with major international airports, a major US airline, Major League Baseball, and one of the largest places of worship in North America at testing locations including Toronto Pearson International Airport and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. A HEXWAVE unit is currently in Amsterdam, Netherlands at a partner site to support European testing opportunities.

A video highlighting the beta trial at Toronto Pearson Airport can be viewed at https://libertydefense.com/airport-beta-testing-hexwave-video/

"We are very pleased with the results of our beta testing trials to date, having screened approximately 8,000 people in total, and we anticipate reaching 10,000 screens as we plan to deploy at other beta sites," said Michael Lanzaro, President and CTO of Liberty Defense. "The performance results at our recent beta sites are further confirmation that our millimeter wave-based HEXWAVE system, which uses 3D video-rate imaging and Artificial Intelligence, is capable of reliably delivering best-in-class detection performance to improve the screening experience."

HEXWAVE performance highlights:

HEXWAVE delivered reliable and consistent operational availability across both outdoor and indoor sites, including during periods of intensive and time-sensitive people screening

Maintained high levels of detection performance, identifying the location on the body of concealed metallic and non-metallic threats, including 3D-printed guns during controlled testing. Successfully demonstrated the detection of un-assembled gun parts concealed on the body in a controlled customer test

Successfully eliminated the need to divest common items such as keys, cell phones, and employee-specific equipment such as steel toe boots in order to improve throughput

Demonstrated the flexibility and portability of HEXWAVE to adapt to a variety of customer operational requirements. The system was easily moved to different locations within the same beta testing site. Tested employees, members of the public, as well as potential customers and VIPs who visited beta tests where they were able to demonstrate the system in the field

"We believe we are well-positioned to deliver a truly disruptive walkthrough weapons and threat detection solution, not only in verticals where we have beta tested, but also into new markets that are poised to move from time consuming and intrusive manual searches or screening limited to metallic objects," added Lanzaro. "In addition to using thousands of scenes of operational data collected at each of the beta sites to further optimize our AI algorithms, we are already procuring our longer-lead materials for manufacturing of the commercial system. We remain on track for production of units in Q1 2023 and delivery of our first systems in Q2 2023. In the meantime, we are in sales discussions with government facilities, airlines, airports, distribution centers, and other customer segments where enhanced detection is needed."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

