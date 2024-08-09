Liberty Defense is Pleased To Announce the Completion Of Installations And Start of Operations At Multiple Airports in US and Canada

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that its HEXWAVE system were installed and put into operation at Rochester and Manchester Airports to screen aviation workers as part of the new TSA Mandate on Employee Screening. Units have also been installed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

In April 2023, a mandate was issued requiring U.S. airports to adopt physical screening procedures for employees with access to secure-side areas of the airport. The mandate was further reinforced by a U.S. Court of Appeals decision denying airports the ability to delay the screening process. To implement screening for aviation workers, airports will need technologies that provide a broad range of threat detection that can meet the current screening requirements and those mandated for the future.

In addition, the Company has shipped initial units to support the order from Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to screen staff and visitors that will enter correctional facilities.

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats and other prohibited items. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high-throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal to detect liquid, powder and plastic explosives, 3D printed ghost guns and other contraband that enhanced metal detectors on the market do not detect.

For updates and news, please visit www.libertydefense.com to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Viken Detection

Viken Detection equips public safety organizations, including customs and border protection agencies, law enforcement and security professionals with effective, safe, and affordable technologies to detect and identify concealed threats. The company's innovative suite of handheld x-ray imagers, chemical analyzers, vehicle scanners and elemental analyzers are proven and reliable in their respective markets with thousands of units operating in the field. Viken Detection is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts inside the region's tech hub, the Boston Technology Corridor.

About Linev Systems

LINEV Systems, which is part of the global LINEV Group, has been an industry-leading provider of x-ray imaging checkpoint security technology for over 15 years, including AI-driven x-ray security screening, benchtop scientific instruments, and x-ray non-destructive testing (NDT) systems. Over 1,000 LINEV transmission x-ray body scanners are deployed in 24 State Department of Corrections facilities across the US.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd.

For further information about Liberty, please contact: Jay Adelaar, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Liberty Defense, 604-809-2500, [email protected]; For sales information, please contact: Ian McNaughton, Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense, 613-292-3669, [email protected]