Liberty Defense Honored with 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award in Recognition of its HEXWAVE Next Generation Security and Detection Technology Solution

Company will also be participating in the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Aviation Security Summit

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based next generation detection solutions for protecting secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats, is pleased to announce it is the recipient of a 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award from American Security Today (AST) for its HEXWAVE system.

Liberty's HEXWAVE walkthrough portal is a next generation, high throughput, contactless threat detection system for concealed non-metallic and metallic objects, which uses AI to provide automated decisions to security operators to process people at speed. HEXWAVE was awarded the Gold ASTORS Award in the Best Metal/Weapons Detection Solution category.

AST's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, now in its eighth year, and continues to recognize industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness – management and response, law enforcement, first responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

The 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, and public safety vertical markets.

"As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security," said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security.

"This is a clear recognition of the enhanced detection capability of the HEXWAVE screening for all threats, non-metallic and metallic, that can pose a threat at checkpoints," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are excited that the HEXWAVE is now commercially available and deployed to the market to provide a broader threat capability."

In other news, Liberty Defense will attend and exhibit at one of the top-attended aviation security events, the AAAE Aviation Security Summit in Washington D.C. December 12-13, where policy makers, airports, and solution partners engage in the open exchange of ideas and information on the most important security issues facing the aviation industry.

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: For further information about Liberty, please contact: Jay Adelaar, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Liberty Defense, 604-809-2500, [email protected]; For sales information, please contact: Ian McNaughton, Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense, 613-292-3669, [email protected]