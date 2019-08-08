Liberty Defense Graduates to OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "LDDFF"

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (Liberty) (TSXV: SCAN ; FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed threat detection solutions company, wishes to announce that the company has graduated from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "LDDFF". Liberty's common shares are now listed on three exchanges; on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "SCAN", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, under the symbol "LD2," and now also on the OTCQB.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand awareness and investment opportunities for Liberty across some of the world's major markets," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Graduating from the Open Market to the Venture Market is a significant move for the company, and a testament to our growth and development."

While trading on the OTC Pink Open Market requires no filing or financial requirements, companies must file financial information when trading on the OTCQB. This will allow investors and traders to receive a more complete understanding of the company and encourage more informed trading activities.

The company is also in the process of completing its eligibility requirements with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) and hopes to be able to complete this process shortly.

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About the Over-The-Counter Venture Market (OTCQB)

The OTCQB, also called "The Venture Market," is the middle tier for trading over-the-counter. It was created in 2010 and consists of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are not yet able to qualify for the OTCQX, the top-tier market.

About the Over-The-Counter Pink Open Market

The OTC Pink Open Market is the lowest and most speculative tier of the three marketplaces for the trading of over-the-counter stocks. This marketplace offers to trade in a wide range of equities through any broker and includes companies in default or financial distress. Since it has no disclosure requirements, categorization of OTC Pink companies is from information provided by the company.

