Liberty Defense Delivers Record Number of HEXWAVE's to Customer Locations

WILMINGTON, Mass, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that recognized record revenue and delivery of it's HEXWAVE system in the month of June. The deliveries supported customers for aviation employee screening as well as commercial applications in the US, Canada and internationally.

Unlike weapon detection technology, HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI to detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic threats and other prohibited items – without the passenger having to divest common items. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high-throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal to detect liquid, powder and plastic explosives, 3D printed ghost guns and other threats of concern today that enhanced metal detectors on the market cannot detect.

The Company also recently hosted an international delegation as part of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Worldwide TSA Training Symposium Reverse Trade Mission. Senior aviation executives from Bangladesh, Brazil, Fiji, Maldives, Philippines, Samoa, Thailand and Ukraine witnessed successful demonstrations of the Company's HEXWAVE technology and High-Definition AIT imaging technology.

In separate news, the US Department of Homeland Security Announced $160 Million First Tranche of Additional Nonprofit Security Grant Program Funds to Protect Faith-Based Institutions and Nonprofit Organizations Against Targeted Attacks.

"Unfortunately, the threat for violent acts targeting religious institutions remains a concern and this funding will go a long way in providing added layers of security and protection," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "The HEXWAVE provides a seamless screening process detecting a broad range of threats including explosive materials made of plastic, liquids, powders or gels that can prove beneficial at any high-volume entrance or checkpoint."

