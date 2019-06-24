Liberty Defense Completes Tech Transfer and Announces Antenna Array working at Center of Excellence

VANCOUVER and ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ – Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2), a leader in security and weapons detection solutions, is pleased to announce that the company is making excellent progress towards achieving its product development milestones.

Liberty has successfuly completed the technology transfer activities with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Lincoln Labs (MIT LL). The array antennas are now working at Liberty's Center of Excellence in Atlanta. The antenna array is a key initial subsystem to HEXWAVE, as described in the company's news release, dated June 6, 2019. Liberty is working on four key subsystems concurrently to accelerate HEXWAVE's development timeline.

The technology developed by MIT LL and exclusively licensed by Liberty has already been demonstrated and confirmed in the MIT LL labs. Liberty is continuing to make enhancements to meet the market demands including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), system performance, outdoor functionality, automatic detection using AI/Neural Networks, application software, smart functionality, and ID/Mechanical design.

Tech Transfer (complete) and Sub-System Prototypes

Following the completed technology transfer, MIT LL, under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA"), is working with Liberty to develop the transceiver for active 3D radar imaging integration. Liberty intends to demonstrate HEXWAVE's subsytem prototypes, including active 3D radar imaging, automatic detection, application software, and mechanical form factor in Q3 2019 at the company's Center of Excellence in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alpha Testing

Alpha testing, which involves end-to-end subsystem integration, will formally commence in Q3 2019, with a planned product demonstration in Q4 2019.

Beta Testing

Beta testing involves testing HEXWAVE at Liberty's test partners' locations, starting in December 2019 and continuing throughout Q1 2020, in order to obtain valuable customer insight and product feedback.

Liberty has already entered into a number of collaboration agreements, or memorandums of understanding (MOUs), that will enable Beta testing to occur at various sites and hopes to be able to announce more in the near future to validate, not only the technology behind HEXWAVE, but the market demand. The agreements to date include FC Bayern Munich, Vancouver Arena Partnership (home of the Vancouver Canucks), Sleiman Enterprises, Inc., and the Office of the Utah Attorney General.

New Product Introduction (NPI) and Product Launch

The invaluable feedback from the Beta testing, from both a concept of options ("CONOPs") and product perspective, will be incorporated into the initial design during the NPI phase. This phase will include completing the FCC certification supply chain planning, building product with the manufacturing partner, marketing, and sales. The product is scheduled to launch in Q3 2020.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

