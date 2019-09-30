Liberty Defense Collaboration with TÜV SÜD for HEXWAVE Wireless, EMC and Safety Testing and Certification

TSXV: SCAN

VANCOUVER and ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN ; FRANKFURT: LD2, OTCQB: LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with TÜV SÜD America Inc. (TÜV SÜD) to ensure the HEXWAVE product will meet Wireless, EMC, and Safety standards for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Industry Canada (IC), and European Conformity (CE) certifications.

Collaborating with TÜV SÜD in the development process through ongoing testing will help to ensure HEXWAVE meets FCC standards, which will enable faster development and the ability to meet Liberty's aggressive timeline to bring the system to market.

Liberty has completed the Tech Transfer and CRADA with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Lab (MIT LL) and has started the work with TÜV SÜD during the alpha phase to ensure the product meets FCC, IC, and CE requirements. Liberty is taking a comprehensive approach that covers all aspects of design, which involves Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Wireless, and product safety performance testing. Design changes identified during alpha testing will be incorporated into beta units which will undergo full compliance testing for submission to relevant authorities for certification.

Aman Bhardwaj, COO and President of US Operations, commented, "We have been focused from the very beginning of the HEXWAVE program to engage with FCC, FCC consultants, and MIT LL to design the product to meet FCC requirements. It is also vital to collaborate with TÜV SÜD, a global powerhouse in testing, certification, and knowledge services to eliminate equipment authorization risks and commercially launch the product on time. TÜV SÜD's reputation, global reach, local technical expertise, and in-depth knowledge of EMC, Wireless, and Safety testing for FCC, IC, and CE were key considerations for collaborating with TÜV SÜD America."

About TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. Visit www.tuvsud.com

About TÜV SÜD America Inc.

TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE marking assistance, restricted substance services, international compliance services, and more. TÜV SÜD America also provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives, and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP certification, FDA 510(k) and third-party inspections. The company's Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. The Industry Services division also includes TÜV SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled property loss control services. Visit www.tuvsud.com/en-us

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to the interfacing with exisitng security systems. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the interfacing with exisitng secuirty systems. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Liberty's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

