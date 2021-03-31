Liberty Defense Announces $1 Million Grant from BIRD Foundation and Department of Homeland Security

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Technologies, Inc.("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that it has received a grant from The Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation.

The BIRD Foundation is an organization that provides capital for joint industrial research and development between American and Israeli companies. BIRD was established in 1977 by the governments of the United States and Israel.

"We have been working very closely with our Israeli partner, Levitection, on a multi-sensor, contactless public safety security solution to identify covert threats," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. Liberty and Levitection will split the award evenly.

Levitection is a scientific research and development company operating in the field of advanced electromagnetic imaging, specifically focused on the development of revolutionary Near Field Threat Detection (NFTD) systems for concealed weapon detection in public safety applications.

"The threat of terrorism, both domestic and international, is on the rise, and we are focused on developing those next-generation technologies that will provide the necessary level of sophistication to thwart these modern threats," added Frain. "This includes taking a layered approach to security. The fusion of Liberty and Levitection technologies will provide additional capabilities to achieve this in environments with high foot traffic."

BIRD awarded funding earlier this year to two homeland security projects that are being developed by collaborations between U.S. and Israeli companies, selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Ministry of Public Security (MOPS) of the State of Israel, and approved by the BIRD Foundation's Board of Governors, to advance technologies for homeland security.

DHS announced earlier, "The BIRD HLS program gives us the opportunity to bring some of the best U.S. and Israeli technology companies together to address our broad homeland security needs."

"These strategic partnerships will develop innovative solutions that will enhance safety and security around the globe," added Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation. "BIRD HLS attracts innovative American and Israeli companies and encourages synergistic partnerships to develop solutions that will fulfill critical homeland security needs in both countries. We look forward to continuing our work with DHS and the Israel Ministry of Public Security and to the next cycle in 2021."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides advanced security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas. Liberty has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, which is packaged into Liberty's HEXWAVE product. HEXWAVE is discrete, modular and scalable, and provides layered defense with stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving threats. HEXWAVE uses active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect metal and non-metal firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

