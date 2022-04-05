Liberty Defense Advances Proprietary AI Algorithm for its HEXWAVE Security Detection System

Company provides update on significant product and technology progress made in preparation for field beta testing and commercialization of HEXWAVE's detection of concealed weapons and threats

WILMINGTON, MA, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has begun amassing thousands of images required to train its newly-developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) software algorithms to accurately identify metallic and non-metallic concealed weapons or threat objects on a person, clearing the path to meet and exceed robust detection and screening performance requirements across multiple markets.

Image by Liberty Defense showing metal and non-metal testing objects including ceramic, plastic, and metal weapons, as well as liquid, powder, and plastic explosives (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)

"With our collection of real-world data from our proprietary HEXWAVE™ hardware portals, Liberty has reached a critical milestone on its development path to bring advanced security detection to the market," says Liberty President & CTO Michael Lanzaro. "We have been developing a cutting-edge deep learning algorithm with our team of industry experts, who have previously and successfully brought to market industry-leading AI algorithms used in the aviation security screening market. And, with the hardware configuration recently completed on the first two beta HEXWAVE portals, we are confident we now have an imaging platform that can deliver high-quality image data to enhance our AI algorithm."

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI to detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other threats. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal without compromising the patron or passenger experience. It can be used as either a checkpoint solution, or to enhance current systems and provide layered defense at indoor and outdoor locations for early threat detection in preventing violent crime and mass casualties.

Liberty has successfully demonstrated the HEXWAVE system's detection capability and currently has collaboration agreements in place for BETA trials at an international airport, a top-ranked US state university, a Hindu place of worship, and a sporting venue for MLB and NFL teams.

The Company is currently in the process of collecting data comprised of over 25,000 images leading up to field beta trials this summer that will include testing an expansive list of metal and non-metal threats that customers are looking to detect (see figure below) while ensuring that benign items such as keys, wallets, and mobile phones left in pockets do not trigger alarms requiring a secondary inspection.

"HEXWAVE uses real-time video-rate image capture as each subject advances through the portal, which is unlike the airport screening process where individuals are required to pose and remain still while being scanned. HEXWAVE provides a significant advantage as it enables continuous movement of people through the portal at high throughput rates without having to divest personal items and without negatively impacting detection performance. Our AI platform takes advantage of the multiple radar images taken at various angles as a person proceeds through the system, allowing for many more opportunities to see and detect threats," added Lanzaro.

Images generated are used internally by the HEXWAVE system and never stored or seen by an operator. The system is safe for public use and recently cleared by the FCC for testing.

In other news, Liberty's CEO Bill Frain will be presenting at the Technology Virtual Investor Conference, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 am ET to discuss the Company's plans to bring next generation security detection to market. The presentation will be made available on Liberty's website.

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Jay Adelaar, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Liberty Defense, 604-809-2500, [email protected]