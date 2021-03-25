Liberty Defense Achieves Key Milestones and Accelerates Development Plans

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a key product milestone, and as a result of having recently completed its merger with DrawDown Detection, is now accelerating its HEXWAVE platform development timeline.

Leveraging its exclusively licensed video-rate Ultra-Wideband imaging capability out of MIT Lincoln Laboratory, the Company's first generation AI detection algorithm was recently developed and successfully demonstrated finding threats on people in motion. This milestone is significant as the Company progresses toward its target of fielding Beta units in the first half of 2022.

Mike Lanzaro, CTO of Liberty Defense, comments: "Achieving high levels of security threat screening performance for people while they are in motion is a technology challenge that has yet to be solved for the marketplace. Aman Bhardwaj, our COO, and the core group of engineers at Liberty have made great progress towards this goal over the past twelve months. We are now able to demonstrate not only 3D video-rate imaging but also the real-time automated detection of concealed metallic and non-metallic threats that may be carried into a public venue or other hi-traffic application. Unfortunately, we continue to see a rise in gun violence in the United States, so it is becoming even more important to commercialize products like HEXWAVE."

The Liberty Defense HEXWAVE platform is a next generation security screening solution that can be used anywhere that crowds gather, including stadiums, schools, hospitals, places of worship, government buildings, warehouses, etc. HEXWAVE offers key advantages over existing technology:

Automated detection of concealed metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives and IED's



non-metallic threats, including explosives and IED's Generates 3D imaging data for Automatic Threat Detection (AI/Deep Learning), reducing the number of "false alarms" leading to pat-downs and delays. Achieves 1,000+ people / hour throughput



Indoor and outdoor use, while enabling a stand-off and layered security capability



outdoor use, while enabling a stand-off and layered security capability Contactless and harmless



Preserves privacy (no personally identifiable information is collected, stored, or shown)



Multiple configuration options: stand-alone, networked, relocatable / mobile

Smart IOT functionality and capability to interact / integrate with existing security systems

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director



About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to counter evolving urban threats proactively. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metal and non-metal firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Email: [email protected], Tel: 678-908-2507

Related Links

www.libertydefense.com

