Liberty Announces Trial of HEXWAVE at Los Angeles International Airport for Aviation Worker Screening

The HEXWAVE walkthrough security detection portal will be evaluated for enhancing employee screening and seamlessly detecting potential threats

WILMINGTON, Mass. and LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) today began a customer evaluation of the HEXWAVE™ system for one week at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for potential use conducting employee screening at its airport facilities.

LAWA operates and maintains three airports, LAX, Van Nuys Airport, and the LA/Palmdale Regional Airport, employing thousands of aviation workers with many access points at its facilities. LAWA maintains its own police department, the Los Angeles Airport Police, responsible for the security programs at its airports. The HEXWAVE will be deployed for evaluation in the field during real-time security operations at LAX in the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

LAX is one of the busiest and biggest airports, acting as an international hub which served 65 million passengers in 2022.



"We take security measures and the efficiency of screening very seriously at our airports, and our approach is to look to security technology that can help us continue to stay ahead of the curve," said Chief Cecil Rhambo, Chief of Police at Los Angeles World Airports. "The mobility of the HEXWAVE system and its ability to detect non-metallic and metallic threats are features we look forward to evaluating during this trial phase to help enhance our employee screening capabilities."

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons such as liquid, plastic, and powder explosives, 3D printed guns, and other prohibited items – without having to divest common items like cell phones or keys. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal.

"The HEXWAVE technology provides a flexible screening solution that can be rapidly deployed to various areas within and outside airport facilities, as well as improve screening efficiency," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "This makes the system an ideal option for enhancing aviation worker screening protocols, and we are excited that LAWA will evaluate the HEXWAVE with the goal of adding to their existing security program."

