Liberty Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, BC and WILMINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of March 15, 2023, it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units").

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company issued a total of 6,707,061 Units at an issue price of C$0.20 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately C$1,341,212.

Each Unit issued in the First Tranche consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire, on payment of C$0.30 to the Company, one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, until April 14, 2025, provided that if, after four months after the date of closing, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares are traded) is equal to or greater than C$0.50 for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, the Company may at its option elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by providing notice to the holders thereof within 10 calendar days following the end of such 5 consecutive trading day period, in which case the Warrants will expire on the date specified in such notice, which shall be not less than 30 calendar days following delivery of such notice.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate, working capital purposes, and used to fund manufacturing of units slated for delivery to customers in July of 2023.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid cash finders' fees totalling C$45,050 and issued 215,250 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain qualified arm's length finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share (a "Finder's Share") at a price of C$0.30 per Finder's Share until April 14, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The Company has received conditional acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange upon filing of final documentation.

The Company expects to close a second tranche of the Offering in the coming weeks.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

