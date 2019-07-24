Liberty Announces Appointment of VP of Sales & Business Development

VANCOUVER and ATLANTA, GA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (Bob) Falk as Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Mr. Falk has over 20 years of experience in the detection and security inspection industries as well as in business development and sales. Mr. Falk served as Evolv Technology's Director of International Sales, and has also worked as an independent aviation security consultant for a number of U.S. and European companies including Gilardoni, AS&E and Surescan.

Mr. Falk started his career in the security field with Vivid Technologies in 1996 as Regional Manager for Europe and the Middle East markets. He also worked in business development and sales with PerkinElmer Detection Systems, SAIC and InVision Technologies. Prior to joining Vivid, Mr. Falk held sales management positions with AMPEX (Professional Video) and Nokia Machinery (Wire & Cable) covering Eastern Europe, U.S. and Asia Pacific territories.

"Today our focus is very much on the important task of developing HEXWAVE, and the upcoming testing, we also need to have an eye to the future as we develop our go-to-market and sales strategy. Our VP of Implementation is already in place and is providing invaluable feedback in the design of the initial generation of our HEXWAVE units, particularly regarding HEXWAVE's underlying smart technology and inter-connectivity with existing systems," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty. "Bob's tremendous experience in the detection and security industry coupled with his more recent experience at Evolv, will further enhance our initial customer experiences and help ensure the the successful adoption of HEXWAVE, as well as providing strong access to our market verticals. A 2018 Homeland Security Report estimated that the Global Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems in Liberty's four market verticals would exceed US$7.5 billion in 2025."

Mr Falk commented, "Upon discovering the compatibilities of HEXWAVE, I reached out to Liberty and was further impressed by not only the team but the pace of development that is being achieved. I am truly excited to join the Liberty team as they look to bring this disruptive innovative technology to the urban security market."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

