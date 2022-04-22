LIBERO COPPER RESPONDS TO MISPRESENTATION IN RECENT PUBLISHED MEDIA ARTICLE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) would like to offer clarification and correction of the article published on April 21, 2022 by the Mining Journal, titled "Judge orders Libero to stop Mocoa exploration".

Based on a request for prior consultation with ancestral indigenous communities in the Reserve of the Inga of Condagua, Libero has received an order by the Second Circuit Penal Judge of Mocoa, to notify the suspension of exploration work in its title FJT-131. Libero Copper would like to clarify that it has NO current exploration activities in FJT-131. All exploration activities are currently taking place in title FJT-141 and are not affected by the injunction.

The Ministry of Interior is the competent authority for certification, authorization, supervision, and participation in prior consultations with indigenous communities within the area of impact of projects. Libero Copper has already received the "Certificacion No 1025 de 31 de diciembre de 2019" from the Ministry of Interior which states that no indigenous communities are within the exploration plans of the company and therefore, no previous consultation is required. The company has submitted its official reply regarding the injunction on April 21, 2022, which includes the receipt of certification along with additional supporting details.

Libero Copper, is the holder of four mining concession contracts, located in the municipality of Mocoa, department of Putumayo. These concession contracts are valid, in good standing, in force and are bilateral contracts that possess a presumption of legality signed by the competent authority in Colombia.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes the Mocoa deposit in Putumayo, Colombia; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Big Red and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

