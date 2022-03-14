LIBERO COPPER APPOINTS MATTHEW WUNDER VP EXPLORATION

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Wunder as Vice President Exploration. Mr. Wunder is a Professional Geologist and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Western University in London, Ontario. He has over 30 years international exploration and mining industry experience, including 15 years with Noranda and more than 15 years as a senior executive for several junior and mid-size mining companies. He has substantial experience working on and evaluating various intrusive related porphyry copper-gold systems throughout the Cordillera from Alaska to southern Peru and has participated in major projects such as the exploration of the Antamina porphyry skarn deposit in Peru prior to the development of the deposit and successfully led several significant discoveries in Latin America that were fast tracked into production.

Mr. Wunder has extensive experience with ore deposit systems, ore controls and ore deposit economics and has participated in numerous M&A reviews across the Americas and honored as co-recipient of the Colin Spence award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration.

"I cannot understate the pride of being part of the Libero Copper team that continues to attract significant talent. Mr. Wunder is a significant compliment to the team, adding even more experience in advancing and de-risking significant deposits, but through a strategic regional exploration approach. He has significant experience in the full spectrum of intrusive related deposits which will be invaluable in advancing all of Libero Copper's projects now that they are on or near trajectories of value creation through exploration drilling," comments Ian Harris, President & CEO. "Mr. Wunder is already adding value to the the Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit, which has just recently started drilling after 10 years. He is providing guidance for the definition and expansion of the existing deposit as well as setting up our exploration strategy utilizing modern technology to unlock the full potential of the district."

Libero Copper has granted 625,000 incentive stock options to new employees including Mr. Wunder. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 and will expire on February 17, 2027. The incentive stock options were granted pursuant to Libero Copper's shareholder-approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia. These assets are advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

