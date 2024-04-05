LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES Q1 ATM DISTRIBUTION

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) ("Libero Copper") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and further to the at-the-market offering of shares made pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, Libero Copper issued 12,363,000 shares and raised gross proceeds of $324,903.02 pursuant to this at-the-market distribution from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024. Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. received fees of $6,498.06.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is a mineral exploration company, which is focussed on unlocking the value of the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa is being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in Colombia. Libero Copper prioritizes building strong relationships with the communities in which we operate and is dedicated to creating long-term value for our shareholders through responsible exploration to fuel the green energy future.

For further information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 609 6110, [email protected]; Michelle Borromeo, Investor Relations, +1 604 715 6845, [email protected]