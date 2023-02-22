LI-FT ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Li-FT Power Ltd. ("Li-FT" or the "Company") (CSE: LIFT) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of 2,230,500 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The Flow-Through shares will be issued at a price of $13.45 per Flow-Through Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $30,000,225 (the "Offering").

The Agents will have an option (the "Agents' Option") to increase the size of the Offering by up to C$5,003,400 through the sale of additional Flow-Through Shares at the Offering Price, which Agents' Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (defined herein).

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Yellowknife Lithium Project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada on or before December 31, 2024. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2023.‎

The Flow-Through Shares will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements in each of the provinces of Canada, and in such other jurisdictions as may be mutually agreed between the Company and the Agents. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 22, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the customary closing conditions, including the conditional listing approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. Li-FT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Field.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements such as the closing of the Offering, use of proceeds of the Offering and tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

