LGM Achieves Carbon Neutrality and Advances Long-Term Emissions Reduction Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- LGM Financial Services, one of Canada's leading providers of automotive warranty, finance, and insurance solutions, has achieved carbon neutrality for fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey.

As part of its commitment to advancing its social purpose, Responsible Mobility for All, LGM continues to strengthen its environmental stewardship by measuring and reducing its carbon footprint. FY2025/26 marked the second consecutive year the company completed an independent greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory through Carbonzero, quantifying 434.37 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e) generated through its operations.

To achieve carbon neutrality, LGM purchased verified carbon offsets through Ostrom Climate's Climate Action Portfolio, a diversified portfolio of high-quality projects developed to internationally recognized standards. It includes renewable energy, forest conservation, sustainable agriculture, and clean technology initiatives in Canada and around the world. LGM selected the portfolio because it aligns with the company's commitment to creating positive environmental and community outcomes.

The initiative reflects LGM's belief that businesses have a role to play in addressing climate change. As an organization operating within the automotive industry, LGM recognizes both the challenges and opportunities associated with reducing environmental impact and supporting a more sustainable future.

"Achieving carbon neutrality is a milestone we're proud of, but we recognize that offsetting emissions is only part of the solution," said Drew Collier, President & CEO of LGM Financial Services. "Our long-term focus is on reducing emissions at the source. That's why we are working on building out our carbon reduction strategy which will help guide our efforts in the years ahead."

While carbon neutrality addresses LGM's FY2025/26 emissions footprint, the company recognizes that lasting impact requires reducing emissions, not only offsetting them. During the fiscal year, LGM developed a carbon reduction strategy designed to identify and prioritize opportunities to lower emissions across its operations over time, including transportation, business travel, employee commuting, and operational efficiencies.

To support long-term accountability and growth trajectory, LGM also introduced a new emissions-per-employee metric that will help track carbon emissions relative to business growth and measure progress over time.

LGM's carbon neutrality milestone is one step in its broader sustainability journey and reflects its commitment to creating positive outcomes for employees, partners, customers, communities, and the environment.

Further details will be available in LGM's upcoming FY2025/26 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's progress across environmental stewardship, governance, community investment, and responsible business practices.

About LGM Financial Services Inc.

LGM Financial Services (LGM) is a leader in Canada's automotive space, focused on revolutionizing the consumer automotive experience through technology, transparency, and sustainability. Since 1998, LGM has been providing branded Finance and Insurance (F&I) products to distinguished automotive manufacturers and dealers across the country. LGM works to maximize dealership performance and customer satisfaction through products that are backed by an elite F&I sales and training program, and a comprehensive claims and dealer support network. For future information visit www.LGM.ca.

SOURCE LGM Financial Services Inc.

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