LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES '2026 LIFE'S GOOD CAMPAIGN' TO FREE UP PEOPLE'S MINDS FOR WHAT TRULY MATTERS

LG's new global campaign spotlights the mental load of modern life and shows how LG AI can help ease it

News Summary

LG Electronics launches its 2026 Life's Good campaign under the key message "Free up your mind."

According to LG survey findings, people spend nearly a quarter of the year burdened by mental load – the equivalent of 87 days a year. While people work hard to stay organized, what they miss most is the freedom to be spontaneous.

Through the campaign, LG AI demonstrates how it can reduce routine demands and free up people's minds to focus on what truly matters.

The campaign marks the fourth year of LG's Life's Good campaign, showcasing how innovation makes Life's Good and bringing the brand promise to life.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- LG Electronics (LG) launched its 2026 Life's Good campaign under the key message "Free up your mind." The campaign explores how LG AI can help reduce the mental load of everyday life by quietly taking care of routine demands, creating more room for people to focus on what truly matters.

A scene from the 2026 Life's Good campaign film. A scene from the 2026 Life's Good campaign film. The real family featured in the 2026 Life’s Good campaign film shares their everyday mental load.

The campaign arrives at a time when people work harder than ever to keep everyday life running, yet increasingly struggle to switch off from its demands. According to LG survey findings, people spend nearly a quarter of the year burdened by mental load – the equivalent of 87 days a year. Mental load is the invisible burden of constant information, countless micro-decisions and everyday demands. For many people, mental load follows them home, occupying their minds even during moments of rest and recharge.

"As technology becomes part of everyday life, it should quietly help people reclaim their time and attention to enrich their lives," said Kim Hyo-eun, head of LG's Brand Management Division. "Now in its fourth year, the Life's Good campaign continues to showcase how innovation makes Life's Good and brings the brand promise to life."

Building on previous campaign films such as We don't make life good, you do (2024) and Less artificial. More human (2025), this year's campaign centers on the growing mental load of modern life and making room for what makes life good.

Bringing the Campaign to Life

The campaign's hero film follows a family stepping away from the mental load of everyday life for one evening. The film captures small but meaningful moments crowded out by everyday demands, from spontaneous conversations and shared meals to the simple pleasure of being fully present.

With this story, LG invites people to consider a simple question: what might you make room for if you could set your mental load down, even for just one evening?

The campaign's message comes to life through product-focused films featuring LG WashTower, LG Styler, LG OLED and LG DUALCOOL. The films show how LG products can help reduce everyday mental load by quietly taking care of routine demands, freeing up people's minds to enjoy life's meaningful moments.

As part of the campaign, LG also offers an interactive experience designed to help people better understand their own mental load. By answering a set of questions, people can reflect on how much mental load they carry and what contributes to it. By making an invisible burden more visible, LG hopes people will free up their minds to experience Life's Good.

The campaign is grounded in research that reveals just how deeply mental load has become embedded in everyday life.

The Scale of the Problem

Survey findings show that, on average, people experience 27 mental load interruptions during their waking hours.

"Through my research on high-functioning depression, I've found that the constant weight of unshared domestic tasks is a silent trigger for emotional exhaustion," said Dr. Judith Joseph, a board-certified psychiatrist and a 2026 TIME100 Creator. "LG's focus on reducing mental load targets the root of this modern crisis. True well-being in the AI era means easing these invisible burdens with intelligent technology, freeing up the psychological capital required to reclaim joy, spontaneity, and human connection."

The Human Cost

More than half (51%) of respondents said mental load stops them from sleeping well, while nearly half (49%) said it impacts their physical health.

The findings also revealed a key human truth: people work hard to stay organized, yet what they miss most is the freedom to be spontaneous. When asked what they would do if that weight were lifted, people did not reach for greater productivity or achievement. Instead, they spoke about getting lost in a book, spending unplanned time with loved ones and enjoying moments free from everyday responsibilities.

The Role of Technology

The study found that unpaid responsibilities at home contribute more to mental load than paid work, highlighting the opportunity for household technology to make a meaningful difference.

Nearly three in four (73%) of respondents believe the right household technology could help reduce their mental load, with the strongest demand for solutions that proactively handle routine tasks without requiring constant attention.

The findings suggest a clear direction for technology: not simply to help people do more, but to quietly take care of everyday demands so they can spend less time managing life and more time living it. This insight aligns with LG's Affectionate Intelligence vision and the campaign message: Free up your mind. Life's Good.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.lg.com/lifesgood.

Survey Methodology

Fieldwork: Conducted April 24–28, 2026 via Focaldata

Countries: US, UK and Australia

Age: 18–64

Sample size: 3,165 respondents (a minimum of 1,000 per market), nationally representative by age, gender and region

Note: Survey results reflect respondents' perceptions and do not constitute clinical or scientific evidence of health benefits.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over.

Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom for the latest news.

SOURCE LG Electronics

Lea Lee, +82 2 3777 3981, [email protected]; Jiyoung Bang, +82 2 3777 3692, [email protected]