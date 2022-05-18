LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited) Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2022, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2022, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Mark J. Leon 52,777,254 92.38% 4,355,236 7.62% Terrence T. Leon 52,776,954 92.38% 4,355,536 7.62% Edward F. Leon 53,924,489 94.38% 3,208,011 5.62% Joseph M. Leon 57,082,512 99.91% 49,978 0.09% Alan Lenczner 53,813,315 94.19% 3,319,175 5.81% Mary Ann Leon 54,996,077 96.26% 2,136,413 3.74% Frank Gagliano 57,056,788 99.87% 75,702 0.13% The Hon. Lisa Raitt 57,067,273 99.89% 65,217 0.11%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 12, 2022, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 306 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

