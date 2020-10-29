LFL Announces Date for 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Release

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020.

About Leon's Furniture Limited



LFL is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 306 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and its newest site, furniture.ca. For more information, visit lflgroup.ca.

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited

For further information: Constantine Pefanis, CFO, Leon's Furniture Limited, Tel: (416) 243-4073; Investor Contact: Jonathan Ross, LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations, [email protected], Tel: (416) 283-0178

Related Links

www.leons.ca

