LFL Announces Date for 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results Release

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019, after 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

LFL is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; and The Brick Outlet. Finally, with the Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside the Appliance Canada banner, we are also the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. LFL has 304 retail stores from coast-to coast in Canada under various banners. As well, the Company operates three e-commerce sites: leons.ca , thebrick.com and its newest site, furniture.ca .

