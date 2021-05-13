Levi's largest Knit supplier in Pakistan expands capacity with TUKATECH

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pakistan based, Combined Fabric Ltd., the largest supplier of knit garments to Levi's, is expanding their cutting capacity by adding a third Tukatech automatic high-ply cutter. TUKAcut 9.0 is from the line of ECO award-winning cutters that meet the requirements of apparel, PPE and uniform manufacturers in the Industry 4.0 era. The latest model for most productivity with "zero buffers, cutting 9cm high compressed fabrics, and has been awarded most "Eco-friendly" for energy consumption (k/w/hour used). This is a big deal especially in countries such as Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and even parts of the United States where electricity costs of factories can be extremely high when running multiple shifts and demand for faster production is required.

"We saw how TUKA cutting room solutions reduced 80% of our staff in cutting room, improved our quality and eliminated useless steps. We really are a very happy users of TUKAcad, TUKA3D, CutPlanning, SMARTmark, automatic fabric spreaders and cutters, and unit production systems. We have almost everything TUKA offers and we are adding more systems only because we have seen the results," says Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, Director of Combined Fabrics. "We were automated with other CAD, spreading, and cutting systems. We know automation and we REPLACED ALL other so-called 'automatic' systems with Tukatech, became better friends, and continue to add more of their technology because we TRUST THEM."

Combined Fabrics is a totally vertical company from yarns, to thread, to fabric, to garments, to finishing and dyeing, and even make their own buttons and other trims. They started their partnership back in 2018 when Tukatech first visited their facility in Lahore, Pakistan. Mr. Ram Sareen pin-pointed inefficiencies within their cutting room operations.

"When Mr. Ram came to us and he saw what we were doing, and how we were doing it, he opened our eyes to what we were doing wrong," said Atif Shaik, Director, Combined Fabrics. Without implementing any systems at first and with guidance from Tukatech, Combined Fabrics saw a 7% fabric savings, immediate improvements, and cost savings. With TUKA systems, Combined Fabrics saw their consumption reduce from 12%-14% per garment.

About Combined Fabrics - Combined Fabrics Limited is a WRAP Certified vertically integrated Knit apparel manufacturing facility founded in 1990. Having the entire production process (Knitting, Dyeing, Finishing, Embroidery, Stitching) under one roof, we are able to deliver quality Products with minimum wastage and faster delivery time. For more information visit: http://www.combinedfabrics.com/

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

