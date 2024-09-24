LEVEL UP YOUR CREATIVITY: THE LEGO GROUP OFFERS FREE INTERACTIVE WORKSHOPS IN-STORE AND ONLINE

ENFIELD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ready to Play Unstoppable? The LEGO Group is proud to continue its free in-store and online workshops series in partnership with pioneering creatives. Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the fourth and final workshop in the series is focused on Gaming. There are two ways that young creators can get involved:

Creativity Workshops – Held at select LEGO stores across North America on October 19 and 20, this workshop allows young creators to delve into the world of Gaming, including building your own 'video game level' with buildable characters, or anything you want with expert guidance from Brick Specialists. Tickets are free, but you need to book in advance at LEGO.com/Creativity-Workshops.

Creativity at Home Online Workshops – Online workshops will be hosted by gaming pioneer and influencer Kennedy Rose (aka @cozy.games) who will demonstrate how you and your family can create fun LEGO builds, to show off your gaming spirit and personality – including a 'controller stand', a 'bear mini-avatar', and a 'gamer-tag nameplate'. Available now on LEGO.com/Creativity-Workshops.

The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group's commitment to championing and standing up for girls' creativity, with different themes throughout the year including Entertainment, Space, Imagination and now Gaming.

To watch online now and register for a free ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit www.lego.com/Creativity-Workshops for more information.

About the LEGO Brand Retail In-Store and Online Creativity Workshops

Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, this year's free workshops have been focused on Entertainment, Space, Imagination and Gaming, and provide the freedom to create and play without limits.

The Creativity at Home Online Workshops currently feature inspiring talent including dancing sensation Dianne Buswell (as seen on your TV screens), Space Communicator Alexandra Doten (aka Astro Alexandra ), artist and illustrator Amy Jones (aka Studio Jonesie) and gaming pioneer Kennedy Rose (aka Cozy K). Each creator will host an online workshop at www.lego.com/Creativity-Workshops throughout the year where girls can be inspired to build and nurture creative confidence through the power of play and everyday language.

