Level Up Your Boba Game: SkyFlakes Crackers the Perfect Pair at Canada Bubble Tea Festival 2024!

Mark your calendars because SkyFlakes will be there offering the perfect pairing to take your bubble tea experience to a whole new level. Imagine the delightful crunch of SkyFlakes contrasting the smooth sweetness of your boba tea, creating a symphony of textures and flavors in every bite.

Get ready to explore endless flavor combinations and discover a whole new way to enjoy your favorite bubble tea at the Canada Bubble Tea Festival in Vancouver!

Forget the days of just sipping. SkyFlakes Crackers unlock a world of flavor exploration and creative snacking. Their buttery flavor complements the explosive taste of bubble tea, creating a harmonious sweet and savory contrast. Plus, their distinctive rectangular shape becomes the ideal platform for endless topping combinations.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Canada Bubble Tea Festival and offer festival goers a way to personalize their bubble tea experience," says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "SkyFlakes Crackers' versatility allows for endless pairing possibilities, making Skyflakes crackers the perfect companion for any bubble tea flavor."

Unleash Your Inner Foodie at the SkyFlakes Cracker Zone!

Head over to their zone and prepare to be amazed! They'll have a variety of cracker flavors and toppings available, along with expert advice on crafting the perfect bubble tea and cracker duo. Here's what awaits you:

Interactive games and exciting prizes: Capture Share-worthy Moments: Strike a pose at the SkyFlakes photobooth, join the picture perfect topping challenge

Free samples and live demos: Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand.

Festival-exclusive discounts: Stock up on SkyFlakes at discounted rates to recreate your creations at home and share the fiesta with friends and fam.

Don't miss out!

Mark your calendars for July 19th-21st and get ready to experience bubble tea like never before with SkyFlakes Crackers at the Canada Bubble Tea Festival this summer.

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.

Media Contact: Anthonia Udemeh, [email protected], 647.985.0411