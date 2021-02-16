Letko Brosseau is Pleased with the Termination of Dorel Industries Going Private Transaction

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., an independent investment manager that exercises investment control or direction over approximately 12.2% of the outstanding class B subordinate shares of Dorel Industries Inc. ("Dorel" or the "Company"), is pleased that the proposed going private transaction of Dorel by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and the controlling shareholders of the Company has been terminated.

We have every confidence in the management and strongly believe in the long-term potential of the Company.

Letko Brosseau is a Canadian independent investment manager founded in 1987. The firm manages assets for institutional investors and private clients.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Letko Brosseau believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Letko Brosseau's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Letko Brosseau does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.

For further information: Peter Letko, Senior Vice President, (514) 499-1200, [email protected]; Stephane Lebrun, Vice President, Investment Management, (514) 499-1200, [email protected]