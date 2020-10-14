Let's Play! Canada's Largest Media and Influencer Showcase Goes Virtual

DIGITAL EVENT TO FEATURE THE TOP TOYS AND GIFTS FOR CANADIAN FAMILIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Let's Play Holiday Showcase, Canada's largest and most attended media and influencer event, will be taking place virtually this year via an invite-only presentation on October 15, 2020 at 2 PM EST. The event, produced by Swerve, a PR, influencer marketing and events agency, will provide attendees with an exclusive sneak peek of this year's most-wanted holiday gifts from leading toy brands for all ages and stages.

Over the past three years, Let's Play events have welcomed more than 200 media, influencers and their children from the Greater Toronto Area to network and mingle with company representatives from top holiday season gift providers. The new digital format allows for guests to attend from all over Canada. Patty Sullivan, a trusted parenting expert, seen on television nation-wide and formerly of CBC Kids and TVO Kids will host the event.

"As we head into the holiday season, this year, more than ever, many parents will be shopping online and earlier to avoid crowds, potential delivery delays and any other impacts COVID-19 may bring to the consumer shopping experience." says Andrew Wagar, President and CEO of Swerve. "With major retailers launching aggressive holiday season sales starting as early as mid-October, Let's Play is perfectly timed for product marketers and the media to connect and discuss this season's top products and trends."

The top 14 toys being highlighted at the Let's Play Holiday Showcase are (listed in alphabetical order, all prices CDN):

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit from Abacus Brands - $49.99

Virtual learning with virtual reality with Bill Nye the Science Guy! Includes 30 Science Projects with step by step instructions and materials. Exclusive to Costco.

Chromino from Asmodee - $32.99

Discover Chromino, the refreshing variant of Dominoes. Use colours instead of numbers as a new way to keep your mind alert. The first player to place all their Chominos wins!

Dragon Blok CN Tower from Imports Dragon - $39.99

Learn and develop creativity, family interaction, observation, reasoning and fine motor skills through building. Includes a booklet containing information about the design, architecture and history of the CN Tower.

First Builders Big Building Bag by Mega Bloks - $19.99

Mega First Builders blocks are the perfect fit for little hands, designed to develop imagination and fine motor skills - and parents will love that it comes in a storage bag for easy cleanup!

Kitten Catfe from Jakks Pacific - $12.97 - $14.97

Kitten Catfe™ Purrista Girls are a collection of cat-inspired dolls hidden inside a reusable, food-grade cup. Each cup is filled with multiple surprises and includes a secret reveal for the included Meubles™.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo from Moose Toys - $39.99

Gotta Go Flamingo is your hilarious new feathered friend who sings, chats back, eats, and poops. Feed him his special food and watch his neck wiggle and jiggle as he swallows. When he proclaims, "uh oh, gotta go!" quickly grab the included toilet to catch his squishy, neon poop.

Mickey 2 Slice Toaster & Star Wars 2 Slice Toaster from Walmart - $24.98

Have a budding chef in the family? Or maybe you just want to add a little bit of magic to your Christmas brunch. These toasters make waffles, toast or pancakes come out in a Mickey or Star Wars design.

Nintendo Switch from Walmart - $399.96

Video game consoles are always a big hit on children's holiday wishlists, and the Nintendo Switch is sure to not disappoint. This transforming console can be played as a portable experience, or as a home system on your TV.

Present Pets by Spin Master - $69.99

Inspired by all the YouTube videos of the joy of being surprised with your first puppy! Present Pets is the first ever puppy that unboxes itself. It triggers the overwhelming and unexpected joy of meeting your "just-for-you" pet for the first time.

RC Crane with Building Section by Playmobil - $134.99

This set bodes similar qualities to that of a real crane as it comes with an operator, vehicle, multiple figures, a ladder and more! Playmobil's known for their iconic figures and themed playsets that inspire children to create their own adventures and let their imagination soar through aspirational and imaginative play.

Smart Tech Sound Action Tunnel Travel Set by BRIO - $239.99

BRIO toys encourage family bonding and learning, as they allow parents to take the time to pause and play with their kids, creating endless memories for the whole family. Each train set helps with STEM learning and independent play and helps with the development of fine motor skills. All BRIO sets are compatible with one another.

UNO Showdown from Mattel - $24.99

The matching card game everyone loves, but with the unexpected excitement of a card-shooting smackdown! Fun for kid, family or adult game night and a great gift for players!

WestBend Cotton Candy Machine from Walmart - $49.97

Add a little "wow" to your at-home movie night or dessert with your own homemade cotton candy! Not only is making it a fun family activity, but it's the perfect sweet treat sure to put a smile on your kids' faces.

Wonder Buddies by Tiny Love - $34.99

Wonder Buddies will not only help your one-year old develop, but will also become their best friend. Perfectly fitting to their little palms and motor skills abilities, babies and toddlers can grab the Wonder Buddies to bounce or shake them and hear the rewarding wobbling and boing sounds.

For product images and videos of each item, click here

