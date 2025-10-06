Let's open the discussion! A new initiative has been launched to support caregivers in mental health in the workplace

A practical toolkit is now available to Quebec employers to help them better support employees experiencing isolation and mental overload

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - In Quebec, caregivers in mental health--anyone supporting someone living with a mental health disorder--often face stigma and experience challenges that affect their professional lives. These individuals, who must both perform on the job and take on caregiving responsibilities at home, frequently find themselves overwhelmed, which can reduce workplace productivity. As part of its awareness campaign for caregivers in mental health, CAP santé mentale has launched a new initiative to support employees and employers.

Caregivers in the workplace: An invisible role, a very real impact!

In Quebec, about four in five people know someone living with a mental health disorder, whether it's a parent, sibling, partner, family member or friend. Caregivers in the workplace play an invisible role and take many forms:

A spouse, team manager in a small business , juggling a hectic schedule while also supporting a partner living with bipolar disorder.

, juggling a hectic schedule while also supporting a partner living with bipolar disorder. A mother, factory worker , trying to manage everything since her 16-year-old son's first psychotic episode.

, trying to manage everything since her 16-year-old son's first psychotic episode. A father, construction worker, worrying about his daughter's anxiety and panic attacks.

Absenteeism, presenteeism, mental overload, decreased performance, burnout… According to a survey by CAP santé mentale, 82% of caregivers in the workplace find it challenging to balance their professional responsibilities with their caregiving role. More than half (54%) of respondents reported that their role as a caregiver has an impact on their career path.

ImpactReel.ca/en: A mental health toolkit to equip employers

Available on the ImpactReel.ca/en website, the toolkit is designed to help employers boost productivity, reduce absenteeism and presenteeism, enhance HR policies and improve employee retention. Here are some of the measures it proposes:

Start the conversation: create safe spaces where caregivers can feel heard and understood.

Provide more flexibility in terms of hours, remote work options, temporary accommodations, tailored work-life balance initiatives, among others.

Know your resources: be informed about where to turn for support.

"My partner lives with bipolar disorder. Balancing work and family life has been a huge challenge, especially as a manager. I even went through burnout. Fortunately, my employer was understanding. Accommodations were made, and my colleagues showed great empathy. Without my employer's support and understanding, I wouldn't have made it through this difficult time--either at home or at work."

- Martin Gauthier, manager and partner

"As an employer, I realize we still have a long way to go. Individuals who are close to someone living with a mental health disorder are at risk of developing mental health problems of their own if they don't receive the support they need. Caregivers should no longer remain invisible at work. They must have access to tailored work-life balance measures from their employers--support that lightens their load and truly makes a difference. To achieve this, we need to talk openly about mental health--without stigma," said Jean-Philippe Dion, spokesperson for CAP santé mentale.

"Supporting caregivers in mental health is a win-win investment for employers and employees. The new toolkit, specifically designed for caregivers in mental health, will help employers increase productivity, reduce absenteeism and address presenteeism. ImpactReel.ca brings together all the essential tools to complement the services provided by the member associations of CAP Santé mentale across Quebec," said René Cloutier, Executive Director of CAP santé mentale.

To explore the support kits for employers:

impactreel.ca/en

To watch Martin Gauthier's testimonial:

https://vimeo.com/1121981795

About CAP santé mentale

Active since 1985, CAP santé mentale brings together 53 associations across all regions of Quebec. Its mission is to provide psychosocial support to individuals who are close to someone living with a mental health disorder. Member associations offer free services including information, peer support, professional counselling, guidance, training and respite. With its unique expertise, CAP santé mentale remains the only organization in Quebec dedicated exclusively to the family and social circle of a person living with a mental health disorder. Each year, its member associations support over 30,000 caregivers.

