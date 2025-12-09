Lessons After the Silence

Communities and partners like the Norwegian Refugee Council are bringing schools back to life and students back to learning in Sudan through ECW-funded programme.

AL GENEINA, Sudan, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fatima Idris stands at the front of the classroom in Al Geneina, Sudan, watching as her students eagerly take their seats. The sound of rustling papers fills the room as they prepare for their exams – an event that, just a few months ago, seemed almost impossible.

This classroom, once reduced to near rubble by the armed conflict, has transformed into a sanctuary for these children.

Students read from their workbooks at an ECW-supported school in Al Geneina, Sudan. © Norwegian Refugee Council/Ahmed Ahmed

"Education had almost disappeared," said Teacher Fatima Idris. "Schools were burned, destroyed and left in ruins. But today, we are seeing something we never imagined – children returning to school, taking their exams and proving that they belong in a classroom."

The conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has devastated communities across the country. Residential neighborhoods turned into war zones. Thousands of civilians have been killed, and millions have been forced to flee their homes. When the fighting stopped in Al Geneina, returning to school seemed like a distant dream.

But against all odds, hope has begun to emerge.

Thanks to the support of the Norwegian Refugee Council ( NRC ), with funding from Education Cannot Wait ( ECW ), an initiative to rebuild and reopen schools in Al Geneina was launched. This initiative is part of ECW's Multi-Year Resilience Programme in Sudan. In March, thousands of students in the country who had been forced out of education due to the armed conflict took their transitional exams – one step closer to rejoining formal schools and continuing to build the future they deserve.

Building Education in Al Geneina

When the fighting finally stopped in Al Geneina, the families and children left could barely recognize their town – let alone the destroyed schools around them. Since the conflict in Sudan began over two years ago, hundreds of school buildings have been damaged or destroyed, with many others being used as shelters.

But the community was determined to keep learning alive.

Teachers and parents banded together and began holding lessons in the damaged classrooms, and even under trees, using whatever tools and resources were at hand.

Responding to the education crisis and the community's strong desire to ensure Sudan's children could resume their education, in 2024, NRC launched a structured non-formal education intervention across schools in Al Geneina. The ECW-funded programme, delivered by NRC – together with parents, teachers and local committees – supported the renovation of school buildings, repair of classrooms, construction of latrines and securement of gates.

Accelerated education programmes were also established, allowing children who had fallen behind due to the armed conflict to catch up on the learning they'd missed.

After 10 months of the accelerated education classes, more than 2,000 children who were forced out of school due to the conflict were able to take their transitional exams in March. This marked a critical step to them rejoining the formal school system.

Students and parents alike see these exams as a beacon of hope.

"Without education, children become homeless. We want them to be educated and cultured so they can benefit the country," says Haja Abdulazim Adam, mother of a student. "After the war, many children were left on the streets, with no schools to go to. Today, they have a second chance."

The students who passed the assessment advanced to the next academic level, and are able to transition to formal schools once they are officially reopened.

ECW and partners like NRC continue to support children and adolescents in the whole of Sudan to ensure that, even in the most challenging circumstances, girls and boys impacted by the crisis can continue their education.

ECW in Sudan

Two and a half years since the start of the armed conflict, more than half of the country's population requires humanitarian assistance – including 16 million children who lack access to food, water, shelter, education and healthcare. Most schools across the country remain shuttered and are struggling to re-open, leaving 16.5 million children out of school.

ECW investments in the country, which began in 2021, total US$33.7 million and support the building and rehabilitation of classrooms, provision of learning and teaching materials, teacher training, improvement of access to drinking water, gender-sensitive water and sanitation facilities, and improvement of access to inclusive, quality education. ECW has also provided more than US$20 million in response to the regional refugee education needs, with grants announced in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda.

In times of crisis, education supports not only academic growth but also provides stability, normalcy and protection. Schools provide displaced girls and boys with a secure space to recover from the trauma of conflict. Additionally, they protect children from dangerous practices such as child marriage, child labor and forced recruitment into armed groups, offering them the opportunity to chase their dreams and build a better future.

For children in Sudan and around the world, education represents more than just learning; it's a pathway to a brighter future. Despite the trauma they've experienced, these students are showing that conflict may have interrupted their education, but it hasn't erased their immense potential. The transformation in Al Geneina is a testament to the resilience of both the community and its children.

For Teacher Fatima Daway, watching her students return to school, take their exams and believe in their futures once again is the greatest triumph of all.

"The war has caused immense destruction. We were psychologically broken," she says. "We could not imagine that schools would return as they did. But they did. And today, hope has returned with them."

