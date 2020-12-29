LESS_ continues to grow and prepares for the next round of financing

WROCŁAW, Poland, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- 700,000 users across the world have joined the LESS_, an internet platform for selling second-hand clothes and accessories that operates from Poland. The app was launched in June 2019 and six months later it obtained EUR 4 million in the seed round. Now, LESS_ is preparing for the next round of financing which will be allocated to expand into markets of Eastern and Southern Europe. The application fits in the most significant global consumer trends creating opportunities for investors.

The rapid pace of development of LESS_ as well as the social usefulness of the adopted business model was appreciated by MyCompany business magazine and recognized as the Polish start-up of 2020. Mateusz Oleksiuk, CEO, explains: "LESS_ was born because we saw a need to create a space for conscious fashion lovers. Together we change the approach to shopping by giving the opportunity to enjoy life in the vein of minimalism. We educate and inspire to change. We promote a conscious view of consumption. In our opinion, fashion and minimalism can go together. It is one of the strongest global trends and we already are on it building our global advantage for our investors. The growth of e-commerce during the pandemic is also a global trend and this trend boosts the rise of e-commerce initiatives."

The platform provides access to thousands of virtual wardrobes owned, among others, by celebrities, influencers, athletes and singers, who easily offer their fans access to their idols' items. One of LESS_'s account holders is Robert Lewandowski, the best footballer in the world 2020 according to FIFA, who is also an investor in the company that is the platform's operator. In addition to the Bayern Munich player, the shareholder structure also includes strongly experienced investors. Krzysztof Pawiński is the president and owner of the Maspex Group, the largest food company in Central and Eastern Europe, Dawid Urban, a valued business-angel, co-founder and COO of LESS_, Eryk Stankunowicz, long-time editor of the Polish edition of Forbes, Cezary Pietrasik, ex CEE director at the London private equity Warburg Pinkus, and also the founders of Allegro, the largest e-commerce platform in this region of Europe.

Further information: About LESS_

SOURCE LESS_

For further information: CEO - Mateusz Oleksiuk, +48 692 459 220, [email protected], Marketing Manager to media contact - Magda Lipiarska, +48 796 921 412, [email protected], https://less.app/

Related Links

https://less.app/

