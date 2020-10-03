Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Honours October 4th as a Memorial Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA People

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak/Women of the Métis Nation are standing in support of our families and communities.

Every October, communities across Canada come together at vigils to honour the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit and LGBQQTIA folks (MMIWG). These vigils bring awareness to the overwhelming trauma that so many of our families have been impacted by through their journey to try to heal and ensure their loved ones are never forgotten. We stand alongside these families to offer support, educate the public, and commemorate the lives of our Indigenous women and girls including our Métis families.

The vigils held across Canada are significantly important to bring awareness of the tragedy of MMIWG. It is important to educate that MMIWG did not happen at a point in the history of Canada but that it is a plaque that still marks us today. "Racism continues to marginalize Indigenous women and we need to tirelessly press forward to counteract the effects of racism and ensure that no more of our sisters go missing or murdered" said Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak "we consult with our Grandmother's Wisdom Circle on how we can respectfully remember, honour and celebrate these precious lives who have been lost."

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is engaged with other Indigenous partners, families of MMIWG, and government partners in the development of the National Actional Plan to address MMIWG. President Omeniho is the Chair of the Métis sub-working group which will develop a Métis distinctions-based approach to the National Action Plan.

It is examples such as the sombre events that transpired this week leading to the death of Joyce Echaquan who face unimaginable racism and abuse moments prior to her death in hospital which - all caught on video that brings to the fore the irreparable impact of systemic racism of Indigenous people. Joyce Echaquan was a strong, kind and deeply loved First Nations woman. In her life, she raised seven beautiful children and had a loving husband. In her memory, we must work together to ensure this never happens again. LFMO offers most sincere condolences to the family of Joyce. They stand in solidarity with the family and LFMO supports any action they choose to take.

We also stand in unity with all Indigenous women, including Métis women and will continue to work to amplify their voices and to represent their personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations.

