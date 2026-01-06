Lepro Unveils Lepro Ami at CES 2026: A Desktop AI Companion That Feels "In the Room"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lepro today unveiled Lepro Ami, a standalone desktop AI companion designed to feel genuinely present--not hidden behind an app or confined to a speaker. Making its debut at CES 2026, Lepro Ami combines a custom 8.01-inch curved OLED display, an advanced 3D visual system with real-time eye tracking, an Augmented Reality (AR) environmental overlay, empathetic multi-modal AI, and visible, hardware-level privacy protections.

Lepro Ami

Unlike traditional smart assistants that respond only when summoned, Lepro Ami is designed as an always-on visual presence--an AI companion that many users describe as feeling "in the room," sharing the same space rather than living behind a screen.

A Visual Presence Designed to Feel "In the Room"

Lepro Ami's visual system is built around a custom 8.01-inch curved OLED display (2480 × 1860), engineered to deliver a consistent sense of depth and realism from a wide range of viewing angles.

Dual front-facing cameras track the user's eye movements in real time, dynamically adjusting perspective and rendering to maintain a stable 3D effect as the user moves around their desk. A rear-facing camera enables an AR environmental overlay, allowing Ami's avatar to visually integrate into the real environment--anchoring the character within the physical space rather than appearing as a flat on-screen image.

The curved OLED display enhances depth cues and viewing comfort, creating a convincing simulated 3D presence without requiring glasses or specialized 3D hardware. Together, these elements help Ami feel visually grounded, expressive, and physically present.

Empathetic AI With Multi-Modal Awareness

Lepro Ami's AI system is designed for empathetic, contextual interaction, using a multi-modal sensing framework that can interpret facial expressions, recognize gestures such as waves or smiles, and understand voice tone and conversational cues.

Onboard sensors monitor environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity, while a built-in touch sensor enables heart-rate detection. Rather than responding only to explicit commands, Ami is designed to recognize patterns and context--enabling natural interactions such as greeting users in the morning, checking in during moments of stress, or responding when mood or environment appears to change.

Who Is It Lepro Ami For? What can it do for users?

Lepro Ami is designed for people who want a visible, emotionally intelligent AI presence--one that feels approachable, private, and supportive throughout the day. It is built for users who may spend long hours alone, manage high emotional or cognitive load, or simply want an AI that feels calm and expressive without judgment or social pressure.

Lepro Ami is designed for:

Remote workers and creators who spend much of the day at their desks and want a more human, expressive companion that can offer gentle check-ins or visual presence during long work sessions.

Tech-forward households interested in next-generation AI experiences where interaction feels more personal and character-driven than traditional voice assistants.

Smart-home users who want a visual, personality-driven control hub--an interface that manages routines and connected devices while feeling less like a dashboard and more like a presence in the home.

Wellness-minded users who value routine, emotional awareness, and moments of grounding, using Lepro Ami as a calm daily touchpoint rather than a productivity tool.

The big idea here is not novelty or efficiency, but rather presence--this is an AI designed to share space quietly and support everyday life.

Privacy You Can See and Control

Lepro Ami incorporates privacy-first hardware safeguards, including on-device encrypted processing, physical camera and microphone shutters, and biometric security through voiceprint and facial recognition. When shutters are closed, sensors are physically blocked, ensuring privacy is enforced beyond software settings.

Availability and Press Assets

Lepro Ami will be available starting July 2026.

High-resolution images, videos, and brand materials are available in the Lepro press kit:

About Lepro

Lepro develops AI-powered products designed to enhance everyday living through emotionally intelligent, design-forward technology. With offerings spanning AI Lighting, AI Microphone Systems, and now AI Companions, Lepro is building an AI home ecosystem focused on presence, personality, and human experience.

