Leon's Furniture Launches New Smart Store Concept

This advanced retail technology gives Coquitlam customers access to a selection usually reserved for larger Leon's locations. Guests can browse through the entire collection and obtain any desired product QR codes on one of four touchscreen stations. The interactive experience also introduces customers to additional products and custom colours not available on the showroom floor.

The cutting-edge showroom will house an 11-foot video wall that allows shoppers to view any product from Leon's in real size. This installation aims to provide a new way for shoppers to interact with Leon's product line. Leon's Sales Associates can also show customers a product in augmented reality (AR) alongside other pieces in the showroom, to help with room planning.

Appliance prices will be listed on e-tags so that customers can know they're getting the best, most competitive price, along with Leon's 60-Day Price Guarantee. Checking out will also be more efficient with new mobile point-of-sale tablets, which are voice activated to help speed up the completion of order/payment/delivery forms.

Leon's smart service continues with its delivery program. Customers have access to delivery management online or on their phones with Clear Destination, which gives a more accurate delivery window.

"We want to combine the convenience of online shopping with the trusted assistance and customer service that Leon's is known for," says Leon's Divisional President, Mike Walsh. "The installations and technology that we have in the new Coquitlam store are really an amalgamation of the best of both these worlds." The new tech flagship will also act as a test store for other locations, with the potential for a future wave of updates to Leon's existing stores and the possible addition of more new concept stores.

Leon's has a rich history in Canada, opening its first store in Ontario in 1909 and then becoming Canada's first "Big Box" retailer in 1973 after introducing its first large-scale store. The company now has 51 corporately owned retail stores across the country, with 34 franchise locations. And with a focus on expanding in British Columbia, this is Leon's fifth store in the province.

With multi-million-dollar inventory levels, Leon's provides customers with almost instant delivery and its computerized systems and procedures are on the leading edge of retail technology. Leon's remains Canadian owned and operated and maintains the same level of integrity and dedication established by founder Alban Leon over 100 years ago.

The Leon's Furniture Coquitlam flagship is located at 1395 United Boulevard in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; and The Brick Outlet. Finally, with the Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside the Appliance Canada banner, we are also the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. LFL has 303 retail stores from coast-to coast in Canada under various banners. As well, the Company operates three e-commerce sites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and its newest site, furniture.ca.

