Leoch Battery to Showcase Full Scenarios Smart Energy Solutions at The Battery Show Asia 2025

HONG KONG, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Battery Show Asia (TBSA), Asia's flagship exhibition for battery, energy storage and e-mobility technologies, will make its highly anticipated debut at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The event is expected to welcome more than over 300 participating brands and 15,000 professional visitors from around the globe.

Demand-side Battery ESS systems Smart Energy Management Platform by Leoch Battery

As a strategic partner of TBSA 2025, Leoch Battery, a globally recognized provider of power & smart energy management solutions, will unveil its comprehensive demand-side battery systems & smart energy management platform for home, enterprise, and infrastructure. Under the theme "Powering a Sustainable Future with Scenario-Based Energy Management", Leoch Battery will present five flagship solutions designed to foster an open, intelligent, and sustainable energy ecosystem, while growing the company's current global footprints. Discover Leoch Battery's breakthrough innovations at Booth 5J07.

Demand-side Battery ESS systems

Leoch Battery will bring its full demand-side battery ESS product suites, developed to support global smart city & infrastructure on their sustainable & reliable energy needs, with superior fire safety compliance to all major IEC, CE and UL standards across the system components. This solution enables coordinated power storage & dispatch, renewable and microgrid connectivity, as well as virtual power plant (VPP) aggregation and energy markets participation, contributing to more efficient and resilient urban & infrastructure energy management.

AI Data Centre UPS Battery Systems

Leoch Battery's compact & high-power-density 6C UPS battery systems provide an exceptional fire safety compliance (UL1973, UL9540A, IEC62619), high rate discharging performance, long cycle life, modular design & configuration, and hassle-free operation solution for AI data centres. At The Battery Show Asia 2025, attendees can discover Leoch Battery's lithium UPS PU 80/160 series specifically engineered for 5-10 mins short-duration high power backup power applications.

Telecom Network Power Solutions Consisting of Lithium and Sodium-ion Batteries

Designed to meet the evolving power demands of the telecommunications industry, Leoch Battery expands its Lithium Network Power Batteries portfolio. Engineered for superior performance, extended lifespan, and high energy density, these cutting-edge batteries provide reliable, maintenance-free power for a wide range of telecom network power applications.

A highlight of this showcase is the launch of the company's telecom sodium-ion battery, a safer, superior low-temp performance, and more sustainable alternative for telecom network power infrastructure that eliminates the use of rare metals, reflecting Leoch Battery's commitment to safer, greener, and more reliable telecom infrastructure.

Global Telecom BMS and AIOT Gateway

Leoch Battery's telecom lithium battery solutions feature a global version of Battery Management System on international chips & cyber security design. The company's BMS system also seamlessly integrate with its global AIoT gateway to facilitate remote battery management, enabling cloud-based analysis, configuration and predictive alert capabilities across multiple telecom base station sites and batteries. The software of both BMS and IOT gateway are designed and programmed in Singapore by local Singaporeans, complying to the Singapore government-grade level cyber security guideline and VAPT process.

Smart Energy Management Platform

Leoch Battery is also unveiling its global Energy Management Platform to scale AI to drive global ESS innovations, Smart C&I, EV charging infra, VPP and Micro-Grid Management, across device, site and cloud. The unified platform is also hardware agnostic with Government-grade cyber security standards built in its software, with smart AI algorithm value stacks to maximize the economical benefits and green sustainability.

A Global Strategic Collaboration

Leoch Battery's involvement in The Battery Show Asia marks an important milestone in its global growth strategy. With a 14-year legacy, The Battery Show connects innovation ecosystems across North America, Europe, and now Asia, bridging international markets and accelerating industry collaboration.

Through this partnership, Leoch Battery and The Battery Show Asia aim to drive innovation, foster strategic alignment, and support the development of a sustainable global energy future.

SOURCE Informa Markets Asia-The Battery Show Asia & Mobility Tech Asia

Jessie Jiang, [email protected]