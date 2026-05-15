LenzVU Named Top AI-Powered Marketing Automation Platform in Canada 2026

Canadian-built AI platform recognized for unifying CRM, marketing automation, and AI-driven customer engagement -- and now extending its full capability to qualifying Canadian startups for $10 a month.

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - LenzVU Inc., a Canadian-built CRM and marketing automation company, today announced that it has been named the Top AI-Powered Marketing Automation Platform in Canada 2026 by MarTech Outlook, a leading publication covering marketing technology innovation across North America. The recognition profiles LenzVU's leadership in delivering AI-driven CRM, omnichannel communications, and customer engagement capabilities purpose-built for the way Canadian small and medium-sized businesses operate. The award recognizes platforms that combine technical innovation, real business outcomes, and demonstrated market impact for SMBs operating in the Canadian context. The full feature profile is available at https://www.martechoutlook.com/lenzvu-2026.

LenzVU is the Top Marketing Platform (CNW Group/LenzVu Inc.)

"Being named Canada's Top AI-Powered Marketing Automation Platform by MarTech Outlook is more than recognition of what we've built -- it's validation of who we built it for," said Afi Aflatooni, Founder and CEO of LenzVU Inc. "Canadian startups are being asked to compete globally while managing rising software costs and increasingly fragmented systems. We wanted to remove that barrier by making award-winning, advanced AI-powered customer engagement tools accessible to the businesses that need them most."

Built to Answer the Question Every Business Owner Asks: "Why Are the Sales Numbers Soft?"

It's the question almost every Canadian business owner asks themselves at some point -- usually late at night, looking at a month's results that don't quite add up. Something isn't working. The feeling is unmistakable. But the why stays just out of reach, because the answers are scattered across phone logs, emails, texts, ad reports, and notification alerts from a WordPress form, each living in a different place.

Most Canadian small businesses still operate across disconnected systems:

Phone service runs through Telus, Bell, or Rogers, with call notes living wherever someone remembered to write them.

runs through Telus, Bell, or Rogers, with call notes living wherever someone remembered to write them. Email sits inside individual Outlook or Gmail inboxes that no one else on the team can see.

sits inside individual Outlook or Gmail inboxes that no one else on the team can see. Website forms trigger nothing more than an email notification -- no reply to the customer, no record created, no follow-up queued.

The cost adds up. Welcome emails -- the first message a lead receives after taking an action -- achieve an average open rate of 83.6%, among the highest-performing emails any business can send. Yet without a system to meet customers in that window, the moment closes silently, every day.

LenzVU was built to close that gap. It brings every customer touchpoint -- calls, emails, form submissions, ad campaigns, and where each sale actually came from -- into a single connected system, so business owners can finally see the complete picture of their sales, marketing, and customer activity in one place, and act on it. They can finally answer the real question: whether it's marketing, sales, or even internal processes that are holding the business back.

Everything a Modern Small Business Needs, in One Connected Platform

LenzVU unifies a complete customer database with omnichannel communications and AI-powered customer engagement, including:

Omnichannel communications across phone, SMS, MMS, and email -- all flowing into a single inbox tied to each customer's profile.

across phone, SMS, MMS, and email -- all flowing into a single inbox tied to each customer's profile. A 24/7 AI Receptionist that handles both inbound and outbound calls -- answering questions, performing actions like confirming appointments, and intelligently routing calls to live staff with transfer notes when a human handoff is needed.

that handles both inbound and outbound calls -- answering questions, performing actions like confirming appointments, and intelligently routing calls to live staff with transfer notes when a human handoff is needed. An AI Chatbot that engages website visitors in real time. Both the AI Receptionist and Chatbot are trained automatically on each business's own website, FAQ pages, and customer conversations, so every interaction reflects the specific services, voice, and industry of the business.

that engages website visitors in real time. Both the AI Receptionist and Chatbot are trained automatically on each business's own website, FAQ pages, and customer conversations, so every interaction reflects the specific services, voice, and industry of the business. Marketing automation with full Meta Ads integration, end-to-end attribution, and behavior-driven customer journeys.

with full Meta Ads integration, end-to-end attribution, and behavior-driven customer journeys. Email newsletters and SMS blast campaigns personalized to each recipient based on their complete LenzVU profile.

personalized to each recipient based on their complete LenzVU profile. Tracker -- a visual sales pipeline that shows exactly where every deal stands.

-- a visual sales pipeline that shows exactly where every deal stands. Automated Google Review Management that strategically requests reviews from customers most likely to leave a 5-star rating, then tracks every review back inside LenzVU.

that strategically requests reviews from customers most likely to leave a 5-star rating, then tracks every review back inside LenzVU. Customer loyalty and retention tools , a drag-and-drop landing page builder , and embedded forms with behavior-targeted and source-aware pop-ups -- which can be triggered by the specific ad or campaign that brought a visitor in.

, a , and -- which can be triggered by the specific ad or campaign that brought a visitor in. LenzScore -- the proprietary lead-scoring engine that surfaces conversion-ready customers and flags those at risk of disengaging.

-- the proprietary lead-scoring engine that surfaces conversion-ready customers and flags those at risk of disengaging. Seamless integrations with Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, Stripe, Meta, MindBody, WellnessLiving, fitDEGREE, TeamUp, CalendarVU, Acuity, MarianaTek, Zapier and many more -- so the existing stack keeps working, only better.

For businesses with multiple locations or remote teams, LenzVU's call distribution policy centralizes phone service so calls route intelligently across staff and locations -- a multi-location gym, a dental practice with several offices, or a remote sales team can operate as if every staff member is working from one customer-focused front desk. And because the AI Receptionist also acts as an intelligent filter -- handling cold sales calls, unsolicited pitches, and "are you the business owner?" interruptions -- the only calls that reach a real person are the ones that move the business forward.

Smarter Marketing, Stronger Sales -- Across Every Industry

LenzVU takes both inbound and outbound marketing to a new level.

On the inbound side, every action a prospect takes -- pages viewed, emails opened, chatbot conversations, forms submitted, ad clicks -- feeds back into their profile and continuously tunes the marketing they receive next. Campaigns become smarter with every interaction, surfacing the right message, to the right person, at the right moment.

On the outbound side, email newsletters, SMS blasts, and targeted campaigns are personalized to each recipient based on everything LenzVU knows about them -- purchase history, behavior, loyalty status, and LenzScore. Even when thousands of messages go out simultaneously, each one feels personal because each one is personal.

For sales teams, every prospect, every conversation, and every communication lives in a single centralized place. Whether it's a realtor managing a pipeline of property buyers, a dental practice tracking patient inquiries, a yoga studio nurturing new students, or a gym onboarding prospective members, LenzVU gives every business a clear view of who's in the pipeline, what's been said, and what to do next. Prospects don't get lost between team members. Conversations don't get duplicated. And businesses across every industry can manage, grow, and prosper with the kind of clarity that, until now, only large enterprises with dedicated CRM teams could access.

Supporting Canadian Startup Innovation: $10/Month Launch Offer

Alongside the MarTech Outlook recognition, LenzVU is launching an exclusive offer to make its full platform genuinely accessible to qualifying Canadian startups. The offer includes:

$10 a month -- a 90% discount from the regular price.

-- a 90% discount from the regular price. Every feature fully unlocked , with no locked tiers or trial restrictions.

, with no locked tiers or trial restrictions. 6,000 Boosts included -- LenzVU's unified consumption-based credits that power every outreach channel.

Boosts give businesses the flexibility to choose the channels that work best for their audience. A single email uses 1 Boost; an SMS uses 8. Unused Boosts roll over month to month, with no hidden charges or separate platform fees. With 6,000 Boosts included, businesses can send thousands of personalized emails, hundreds of SMS messages, or mix channels across multi-touch campaigns -- enough to run real, meaningful outreach from day one.

LenzVU built this offer to support Canadian innovation -- to put enterprise-grade capability into the hands of the startups building the businesses of tomorrow. Eligibility details, verification requirements, and the application path are available at www.lenzvu.com/canstart/, where Canadian startups can also book a personal walkthrough at calendly.com/lenzvu/demo/.

Frequently Asked Questions

About LenzVU Platform

How does LenzVU compare to other CRM and marketing platforms I might already be using? LenzVU consolidates what most businesses currently piece together from multiple platforms -- CRM, marketing automation, AI receptionist, chatbot, sales pipeline, review management, business phone line, loyalty, landing pages, and forms -- into one connected system. Where other platforms typically require separate subscriptions, add-on modules, or paid upgrades to access advanced features, LenzVU's launch offer includes every capability with no locked tiers or feature gates.

Should I still sign up for LenzVU even if I'm already using another CRM? Yes. Many businesses use LenzVU alongside an existing CRM to access features their current platform doesn't offer -- such as the AI Receptionist, phone services, AI Chatbot, Meta Ads integration, or behavior-targeted pop-ups. LenzVU can manage those specific functions independently while continuing to integrate with the rest of the stack.

What makes LenzVU's AI different from the AI features in other platforms? LenzVU's AI is purpose-built for business operations and trained automatically on each business's own context -- its website content, FAQ pages, service descriptions, and the patterns of real customer interactions over time. This means the AI provides meaningful, business-specific answers from day one, without requiring weeks of manual configuration. As the business grows, the AI continues to learn from every conversation, refining its responses to better reflect the questions customers actually ask.

About Data, Integrations, and Migration

Can I bring my existing customer data and contact lists with me? Yes. LenzVU supports importing customer profiles, contact lists, communication history, audience segments, and pipeline data from common CRM and marketing platforms via CSV import and direct integrations. The onboarding team can also assist with structured data migration during setup, so businesses don't lose the history they've already built.

Will my existing tools and integrations still work with LenzVU? LenzVU is designed to fit into an existing technology stack, not replace it. Native integrations include Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, Stripe, Meta, Zapier, and major industry-specific platforms in fitness, wellness, and booking. LenzVU also connects directly to other products in the LenzVU ecosystem -- including LiveSign for gamified lead generation, CalendarVU for membership, class, and appointment bookings, and PayrollVU for payroll and workforce management -- so businesses can build a fully integrated operational stack from a single Canadian source.

Can I use LenzVU to help build my business's Google rating? Yes. LenzVU's Google Review Management feature helps businesses build a strategic Google rating approach by identifying customers most likely to give a 5-star experience and automatically prompting them at the right moment with a branded, personalized request -- rather than asking every customer indiscriminately.

If you have questions that aren't answered here, you can book a free demo and review the features and see how LenzVU can help your business: calendly.com/lenzvu/demo/.

About LenzVU

LenzVU is a purpose-built, AI-powered CRM and marketing automation platform designed for the way small businesses operate today. Recently named Top AI-Powered Marketing Automation Platform in Canada 2026 by MarTech Outlook, LenzVU brings every customer touchpoint -- from calls and emails to ad campaigns and customer journeys -- into one connected system, powered by the proprietary LenzScore lead-scoring engine. LenzVU is part of a broader ecosystem of business platforms designed to support businesses across the full customer lifecycle:

LiveSign -- a gamification platform that helps businesses generate leads through interactive experiences.

LenzVU -- the AI-powered CRM and marketing automation platform that captures, nurtures, and converts those leads into customers.

CalendarVU -- a membership, class, and appointment booking platform that manages the customer experience after conversion.

PayrollVU -- a standalone payroll and workforce management platform that supports the teams delivering the service.

Together, the platforms form an end-to-end operational stack -- generate, convert, schedule, and manage -- built by a Canadian company for Canadian businesses. Learn more at www.lenzvu.com/canstart/.

SOURCE LenzVu Inc.

Media Contact: Afi Aflatooni, Founder & CEO LenzVU Inc., [email protected], www.lenzvu.com/canstart/