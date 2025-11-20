Lennard Commercial Realty Expands to Vancouver, Strengthening Its National Presence Headed by Two Local Industry Experts

Lennard's new Vancouver office marks a milestone with 7th office opening

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Lennard Commercial Realty, one of Canada's fastest growing commercial real estate brokerages, is proud to announce the opening of its new Vancouver office* – marking a major step in the firm's national expansion and commitment to serving clients from coast to coast.

"Vancouver represents an important step in our long-term vision to connect Canada's major markets under a unified culture of collaboration," said Daniel Hunt, Founding Partner. As the GTA's third largest commercial brokerage, we believe now is the perfect time to be able to bring our expertise to the west coast, with the addition of two Vancouverites who already have deep connections and multi-million dollar transaction success in the market.

For over 45 years, Lennard has built its reputation on relationships, results, and integrity. As one of the largest Canadian independently-owned commercial real estate brokerages, Lennard has become a trusted partner to investors, tenants, and businesses across Canada. The new Vancouver office brings Lennard's expertise, entrepreneurial culture, and people-first values to one of the country's most dynamic real estate markets.

The Vancouver office will be led by Partners Allon Shapiro** and Aaron Ulinder***, two respected veteran industry professionals with deep local experience and strong client relationships across the region. Together, they will oversee the growth of Lennard's presence in British Columbia. Lennard's Vancouver office will deliver the full spectrum of commercial real estate brokerage services – including office, industrial, retail, and multi-family investment sales and leasing.

"Our expansion into Vancouver is a significant milestone for Lennard," said Allon Shapiro, Partner and Managing Broker, Lennard Vancouver Office. "Vancouver is a world-class city of innovation and opportunity, and Aaron and I are confident that with Lennard's platform we have the flexibility to design smarter, more strategic solutions for every client."

"At Lennard there is a culture of collaboration, one that values long-term relationships and that puts people first" added Aaron Ulinder, Partner and Executive Vice President, Lennard Vancouver Office. "Backed by best-in-class research tools and a seasoned marketing and operations team, we're building something to last."

Lennard's expansion underscores the firm's continued commitment to growth, innovation, and client service excellence – while maintaining its independent, people-centric culture that sets it apart in the Canadian marketplace.

The new office is located at 800 West Pender Street, Suite 520, Vancouver, BC

About Lennard Commercial Realty

Lennard Commercial Realty was founded in 1980 in Calgary, Alberta. Over 45 years later and with over 200 employees, Lennard's entrepreneurial spirit still thrives. Lennard has continued to promote a culture of collaboration and freedom with a platform that allows for great success while also maintaining a harmonious work-life balance.

Lennard is a Canadian independent full-service commercial real estate brokerage offering a complete range of services to tenants, landlords, owners, and investors in the office, retail, industrial, land, and multi-family sectors.

Lennard has received several industry acknowledgements including multiple NAIOP Real Estate Excellence Awards, most recently in 2024 for Lease of the Year, and the Green Lease Leaders award for 2024 and 2025 at the highest Platinum level with Lennard being the only Canadian brokerage to ever receive this prestigious award. CoStar has recognized Lennard as a "Top Leasing Firm" and "Top Sales Firm" for several consecutive years.

For more information on Lennard, visit Lennard.com or follow us on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/lennard-commercial-realty

*Lennard Commercial Realty, Vancouver Ltd. **R. Allon Shapiro Personal Real Estate Corporation ***Aaron R. Ulinder Personal Real Estate Corporation

Media Notes: Headshots and Vancouver office photos available upon request.

SOURCE Lennard Commercial Realty

Media Contact: Daniel Hunt, Founding Partner, 416-649-5955, [email protected]