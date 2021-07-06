Lendesk Launches Innovative Tool Enabling Mortgage Brokers to Submit Applications Directly to Lenders and Win Tesla Model 3

Brokers who try Lender Connect to be given an entry to win a Tesla Model 3 each time they submit an application using the new tool

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lendesk Technologies, the premier FinTech provider for Canada's mortgage professionals, and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced the launch of Lender Connect – the culmination of Lendesk's acquisition of Finmo. The new feature, which was added to the Finmo platform, is a state-of-the-art toolkit for easily sending, tracking and closing deals with brokers' favourite lenders.

"Our goal is to simplify the home loan experience for mortgage brokers, lenders and their clients. We saw the potential to do big, disruptive things when we acquired Finmo last fall and the launch of Lender Connect is a major milestone toward revolutionizing the Canadian mortgage market," said Alex Conconi, Founder and CEO of Lendesk. "Lender Connect brings brokers and lenders closer together, streamlining their processes. When you combine it with the other technologies from Lendesk and Finmo, brokers are fully enabled to deliver the best service to homebuyers across Canada."

Lender Connect gives brokers the ability to submit mortgages directly to more than 240 lenders – including Scotiabank, First National, CMLS Financial, Home Trust and RFA.

In addition to the direct feed to lenders, Finmo's Lender Connect provides automated compliance checks to confirm all tasks are completed on the application. This is an incredibly important step to ensure an application is compliant and brokers receive the commissions for their work on the mortgage.

Lender Connect pairs perfectly with other features in Finmo. The integration with Lendesk's Lender Spotlight, for instance, means mortgage brokers using Finmo are directed to the best lender products for their specific application criteria with the click of a button. Through this integration, Finmo searches Lender Spotlight's database of thousands of lender rates and policies to deliver the best fit for each unique client situation. The broker can then create a branded report for their client with the recommendations in as few as 30 seconds. After they find the perfect loan for their client, using Lender Spotlight, the broker can easily submit it directly to the lender with Lender Connect.

Plus, with our Equifax integration, mortgage brokers can quickly pull credit and get liabilities automatically added to their client's application. With this connection, gross debt service (GDS) and total debt service (TDS) are automatically updated, eliminating the need for brokers to perform this tedious accounting.

To celebrate the launch of Lender Connect, today until September 10, every time a broker uses Lender Connect to submit a mortgage application, they will be entered into a giveaway to win a Tesla Model 3.

As an added promotion, Lendesk is providing free tax documents to brokers when they use Lender Connect. This is a limited time offer, so mortgage professionals should take advantage of it while it lasts.

Brokers can set up their Lender Connect submission profile, and start using the tool to improve their mortgage process, in about five minutes. Once it's set up, brokers will be ready to submit loans directly to lenders, and maybe even win one of the hottest cars on the road.

The contest is subject to the full rules and entry details available at Lendesk.com/tesla-promotion-rules.

About Lendesk

Lendesk is a Canadian technology company that is modernizing the mortgage industry for mortgage professionals and lenders. Lendesk operates Finmo, Lender Spotlight, Gateway and Enterprise solutions, with more than 10,000 mortgage brokers using its products. Secure integrations with other industry providers make for an enhanced user experience, while robust bank-grade security measures provide peace of mind. Lendesk was founded in 2014 by former Mortgage Broker Alex Conconi of Conconi Growth Partners.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Lendesk team is composed of world-class software developers, app designers and online security experts. Lendesk is SOC 2 audited annually by KPMG.

For more information and company news, visit Lendesk.com.

