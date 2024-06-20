LELO partners up with Sexy Living

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- With a flourishing business worldwide, the renowned Sweden-based pleasure brand, LELO continues to make its way onto the Canadian market through a partnership with Sexy Living .

Thanks to brands like LELO improving the image of sex toys through quality and design, they are now more popular than ever before. Women are talking more and more openly about their pleasure, becoming more knowledgeable and confident in their sexualities. Therefore, LELO is genuinely excited to be able to make an even stronger footprint in Canada and present its elegant and iconic pleasure products, like the SONA 2 or ENIGMA CRUISE , an outright orgasm machines perfectly suited to those who understand their body and their desires.

"We are excited to bring true innovation to even more consumers, especially in these challenging times. For us, this means playing a crucial part in opening up the adult products category worldwide. Just like we design our products for the future, we also act for the future - thus, we need to contribute to the well-being of people, and providing pleasure plays a huge part in that. Our existing and future customers in Canada deserve nothing less" says Louise Wong, Senior Business Development Manager at LELO. "And we are extremely proud to have the support of such a reputable partner, like Sexy Living."

Francis Walsh at Sexy Living comments "This demonstrates our ambitions in the business, and I look forward to working again with LELO, a company that shares our values and strives to provide the same exceptional service to its customers forging a distribution partnership with LELO, the two brands re-affirm their commitment for delivering the best in quality of products and excellence in service while ensuring a premium wholesale shopping experience. "

LELO and Intimina on Sexyliving.com .

About Sexy Living

Sexy Living Wholesale has been a Vancouver-based Sex Toy Distributor for over 20 years. Francis and his brother Ivan took over ownership of the company in October of 2020, since then they have worked hard to modernize and improve the customer experience. Sexy Living's main priority is simple: Customer Service. Sexy living started carrying the full line of Lelo and select offering of Intimina in 2022.

LELO is not just a sex toy brand; it's a self-care movement aimed at those who know that satisfaction transcends gender, sexual orientation, race, and age. We're offering the experience of ecstasy without shame, the pleasure of discovering all the wonders of one's body, thus facilitating our customers with confidence, that leads to a fulfilled intimate life. LELOi AB is the Swedish company behind LELO, where offices extend from Stockholm to San Jose, from Sydney to Shanghai.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443946/LELO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LELO

Carly Svensson, [email protected], +385976785143